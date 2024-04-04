Canadian MPs get large raises the same day Trudeau hikes carbon tax

On the same day Trudeau hiked the carbon tax on Canadians by 23 percent, he and his fellow MPs got annual raises ranging from $8,500 to $17,000.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax increase has coincided with pay raises for all Canadian Members of Parliament, including himself.

According to numbers provided to the National Post by the office of the Speaker of the House of Commons, MPs received a pay increase of $8,500 to $17,000 on April 1, the same day as Trudeau’s 23 percent carbon tax hike.

“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making life more expensive today with his tax hikes,” Canadian Taxpayers Federation director Franco Terrazzano told LifeSiteNews. “The feds should be providing relief, not hiking taxes that make Canadians’ lives more expensive.”

“MPs are taking more money out of Canadians’ pockets and stuffing more money into their own and that’s wrong,” he continued. “MPs should be providing tax relief, not hiking taxes and their own pay.”

As of April 1, the base MP salary increased from $194,600 to $203,100, while a minister’s salary is now $299,900. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s salary has been increased by $17,000, making an annual salary of $406,200.

According to a Leger poll commissioned by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, 80 percent of Canadians oppose the pay increase.

Interestingly, the salary increase took place on the same day that Trudeau increased the carbon tax by 23% percent despite seven out of 10 provincial premiers and 70 percent of Canadians pleading with him to halt his plan.

Late last month, Trudeau’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland refused to reveal how much Liberals have collected via the unpopular carbon tax.

Trudeau’s carbon tax, framed as a way to reduce carbon emissions, has cost Canadian households hundreds of dollars annually despite rebates.

According to the Parliamentary Budget Officer, this year, the tax will cost the average Canadians family up to $911 more this year than they get back in rebates.

The increased costs are only expected to rise, as a recent report revealed that a carbon tax of more than $350 per tonne is needed to reach Trudeau’s net-zero goals by 2050.

Currently, Canadians living in provinces under the federal carbon pricing scheme pay $80 per tonne, but the Trudeau government has a goal of $170 per tonne by 2030.

In response to the latest hike, thousands of Canadians gathered across the country April 1 in protest. A Freedom Convoy-styled protests included Canadians gathering to block major highways in Maritime and Western provinces.

The Trudeau government’s current environmental goals – which are in lockstep with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – include phasing out coal-fired power plants, reducing fertilizer usage, and curbing natural gas use over the coming decades.

The reduction and eventual elimination of so-called “fossil fuels” and a transition to unreliable “green” energy has also been pushed by the World Economic Forum, the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda of which Trudeau and some of his cabinet are involved.

