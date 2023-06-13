Canadian MPs minus Liberals work together on replacement to lead inquiry into China election meddling

'We need this public inquiry to be called immediately' with an independent judge to replace Trudeau family friend and special investigator David Johnston, who resigned, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre said.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Conservative Party of Canada MPs with the support of their NDP and Bloc Québécois counterparts will be discussing this week who they think should head a public inquiry into Communist Chinese Party (CCP) meddling in Canada’s elections.

The power move in effect means the MPs are trying to bypass the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to force a public inquiry into alleged CCP election meddling.

Collectively, the MPs said they are looking to appoint an independent judge as opposed to a Trudeau family “friend.” The MPs say that this must be done now, especially considering Trudeau’s own “family friend” investigator David Johnston just resigned.

Johnston was Trudeau’s “special rapporteur,” but his resignation last Friday sent shockwaves through Ottawa, which opposition MPs say necessitates a full public inquiry.

Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre said an independent judge will “get all the truth on the table, as per Blacklock’s Reporter.

“The last thing we need is for the truth to continue to be hidden in the next election so there’s no accountability,” he told reporters.

“But worse yet, there could once again be foreign interference in the next election,” adding, “We need this public inquiry to be called immediately.”

Poilievre said that Trudeau needs to “call it right away” and get someone who is “job-ready and we need to have terms of reference that have tight timelines to have hearings occur as quickly as possible and get all the truth on the table before the next election.”

He then confirmed that he is working with the NDP and Bloc Québécois to produce the terms of reference for a full public inquiry along with who should be heading it.

Talks with the NDP and Bloc Québécois will take place this week.

“It’s what we have been asking for, for months now,” he said, adding, “Trudeau should have called this half a year ago, but he has been covering up the help he’s received from Beijing in multiple elections.”

Poilievre also called upon Trudeau to “end the cover-up, call a public inquiry, and I will work with our opposition colleagues to make sure the person who fills that role is independent and unbiased in doing a thorough and public investigation.”

In response to Poilievre’s comments, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc said the cabinet will have to “see who they are going to suggest.”

LeBlanc added that the government is “prepared” to support “a public process” but was mum on details, other than saying it will wait and see what names the Conservatives, NDP and Bloc offer.

MPs had already voted for full public inquiry, but Trudeau ignored the will of the House

On March 2, most MPs in the House of Commons voted for a full public inquiry into CCP election meddling. At the end of May, MPs voted in a majority in calling for Johnston to step down.

As the House of Commons will adjourn for the summer on June 23, Poilievre is hoping to get things moving before then.

Johnston was tasked with looking into alleged Communist Chinese interference in Canada’s recent elections by Trudeau in March.

His resignation as “special rapporteur” came after mounting public and political pressure.

When Johnston stepped down in 2017 as Governor General, Trudeau referred to him as a “family friend.”

Johnston had also recalled fondly his close relationship with the Trudeau family in media interviews before he was appointed “special rapporteur.”

In April, after reports surfaced detailing how the non-profit foundation received a $200,000 donation allegedly connected to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), its entire board of directors and CEO and president resigned.

The donation revelation came amidst a growing number of reports alleging that the CCP had meddled in Canada’s last two federal elections, both of which saw Trudeau emerge victorious.

Despite the scandals, Johnston concluded over two weeks ago that there should not be a public inquiry to investigate alleged CCP election meddling because the matter could involve divulging state secrets.

The foundation’s scandal is just one of many aspects of the larger scandal brewing around Trudeau and the CCP.

In recent weeks, the depths of CCP meddling in Canadian politics have reached a breaking point.

Over a month ago, Conservative MP Michael Chong disclosed that he has been personally threatened multiple times by what he believes are agents of Communist China and said he had to call the police due to safety concerns.

The potential interference by foreign agents has many Canadians concerned, especially considering Trudeau’s past praise for China’s “basic dictatorship” and his labeling of the dictatorial nation as his favorite country other than his own.

In March, one of Trudeau’s own MPs, Han Dong, resigned from the Liberal Party after a news report broke alleging that he had asked a Chinese diplomat in February 2021 to delay the release of two Canadians held captive by the Communist Chinese regime.

Recently, retired Canadian spy Michel Juneau-Katsuya said that anyone involved in Communist China’s meddling in Canada’s elections and government affairs should get “jail” time and not just a slap on the wrist, adding that such actions are a form of treason.

