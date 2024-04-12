Canadian MPs pass motion demanding Trudeau hold ‘carbon tax emergency meeting’ with all premiers

The prime minister has five weeks to call a publicly televised meeting with Canada's 14 premiers to discuss the carbon tax.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — A Conservative, non-binding motion demanding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet publicly with Canada’s 14 premiers about the carbon tax passed in the House of Commons on April 10.

“That the House declare that the Prime Minister convene a carbon tax emergency meeting with all of Canada’s 14 first ministers,” the text of the motion reads.

According to the motion, titled “Carbon Tax Emergency Meeting,” the meeting will address:”(a) the ongoing carbon tax crisis and the financial burden it places on Canadians (b) the Prime Minister’s recent 23% carbon tax increase (c) plans for provinces to opt-out of the federal carbon tax to pursue other responsible ideas to lower emissions, given that under the government’s current environmental plan.”

The motion mandates that the meeting is publicly televised and held within five weeks of the motion being passed.

Surprisingly, New Democratic Party (NDP) and Bloc Quebecois Members of Parliament (MPs) broke from their usual coalition with the Liberal Party and voted alongside Conservatives in favor of the motion. The motion was passed with 172 votes in favor compared with 150 against.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre celebrated the decision on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, “Common sense Conservative motion on Trudeau convening a televised carbon tax meeting with Canada’s premiers PASSED.”

“Trudeau must listen to Canadians on the financial pain his carbon tax is causing,” he declared.

Common sense Conservative motion on Trudeau convening a televised carbon tax meeting with Canada’s premiers PASSED. Trudeau must listen to Canadians on the financial pain his carbon tax is causing. pic.twitter.com/UawNZruiMz — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 11, 2024

The demand to meet with Canada’s premiers to discuss the tax comes as Trudeau recently refused invitations from Premiers Scott Moe of Saskatchewan, Danielle Smith of Alberta, Doug Ford of Ontario, Andrew Furey of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Blaine Higgs of New Brunswick to discuss the carbon tax’s detrimental effect on Canadians finances.

Additionally, on April 1, thousands of Canadians took to the streets to protest Trudeau’s 23 percent carbon tax increase on the same day, with some blocking major highways in Maritime and Western provinces.

Trudeau increased the carbon tax despite seven out of 10 provincial premiers and 70 percent of Canadians pleading with him to halt his plan.

Trudeau’s carbon tax, framed as a way to reduce carbon emissions, has cost Canadian households hundreds of dollars annually despite rebates.

The increased costs are only expected to rise. A recent report revealed that a carbon tax of more than $350 per tonne is needed to reach Trudeau’s net-zero goals by 2050.

Currently, Canadians living in provinces under the federal carbon pricing scheme pay $80 per tonne, but the Trudeau government has a goal of $170 per tonne by 2030.

However, despite appeals from politicians and Canadians alike, Trudeau remains determined to increase the carbon tax regardless of its effects on citizens’ lives.

The Trudeau government’s current environmental goals – which are in lockstep with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – include phasing out coal-fired power plants, reducing fertilizer usage, and curbing natural gas use over the coming decades.

The reduction and eventual elimination of so-called “fossil fuels” and a transition to unreliable “green” energy has also been pushed by the World Economic Forum, the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda in which Trudeau and some of his cabinet are involved.

