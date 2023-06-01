Canadian MPs vote to oust Trudeau appointee investigating Chinese election meddling

Justin Trudeau family friend and 'special rapporteur' David Johnston said he will ignore the House of Commons vote.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canadian MPs from all parties except the Liberal Party voted in favor of a motion that demands Prime Minister Justin Trudeau family friend and “special rapporteur” David Johnston, who was tasked with looking into Communist China meddling in Canadian politics, be replaced.

The motion, which was brought forward by the NDP yesterday, passed 174-150. The motion is non-binding, and because of this, Trudeau and Johnston chose to ignore the will of the House of Commons.

“I deeply respect the right of the House of Commons to express its opinion about my work going forward, but my mandate comes from the government,” Johnston wrote in a statement.

“I have a duty to pursue that work until my mandate is completed.”

As for Trudeau, he told reporters yesterday that “It’s understandable that political parties want to make partisan points on this.”

“But the fact of the matter is David Johnston has served this country,” he noted.

Trudeau appointed former Governor General Johnston as an “independent special rapporteur” to investigate the allegations that China was meddling in Canada’s elections in March. Johnston is a known “family friend” of the Trudeaus.

The motion was brought forth by NDP MP Jenny Kwan, who herself was recently made aware that she was the target of surveillance by Communist China.

Despite being an NDP motion, party leader Jagmeet Singh has refused to bring forth a no-confidence vote against the Liberals, whom his party has an agreement with which will keep them in power until 2025.

The Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) has called out Singh for this repeated support of Trudeau despite the ever-mounting Communist Chinese Party (CCP) election meddling scandal.

As for Johnston, when he stepped down in 2017 as Governor General, Trudeau referred to him as a “family friend.”

Johnston had also recalled fondly his close relationship with the Trudeau family in media interviews before he was appointed “special rapporteur.”

He was listed as a member of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation, whose entire board of directors and CEO and president resigned last month after a report surfaced detailing how the non-profit group received a $200,000 donation that was alleged to be connected to the CCP.

After the scandal broke, his name disappeared from its website.

NDP motion a ‘phony’ attempt to ‘fool’ Canadians say Conservatives

Yesterday, former CPC leader Andrew Scheer took a page from Singh, saying, “The NDP would have you believe they are serious about this as it’s their motion. It’s all an act, it’s all theater, on the part of the NDP.”

“Jagmeet Singh has a choice — he could make a full public inquiry a condition of his continued support of this Liberal government. He chose not to, in fact he chose to tell Justin Trudeau that he wouldn’t pull out of their deal, before this vote even took place,” he said.

Scheer then called the NDP motion a “phony” attempt to “fool Canadians into thinking that the NDP want transparency and accountability on this issue.”

The NDP under Singh have decided, Scheer said, to “continue to prop up” the Liberal government at the expense of “getting to the truth” of the extent of the CCP meddling scandal.

Scheer said that it is “shameful” Singh will not push Trudeau into a corner, and he called upon the party to do the “right” thing and force an election.

In recent months, whistleblowers from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) have been leaking to Canadian media the true extent of how deep CCP meddling has been regarding Canadian politics.

Earlier this week, former leader of the CPC Erin O’Toole revealed how intelligence officials told him that he, along with his party, were the targets of an “active campaign of voter suppression” by the Communist Chinese during the 2021 federal election.

The potential interference by foreign agents has many Canadians concerned, especially considering Trudeau’s past praise for China’s “basic dictatorship” and his labeling of the dictatorial nation as his favorite country other than his own.

A few weeks ago, Conservative MP Michael Chong disclosed that he has been personally threatened multiple times by what he believes are agents of Communist China and said he had to call the police due to safety concerns.

It was revealed that he and his family were targets of spying and intimidation tactics by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat who worked in Canada for the Communist Chinese government.

Recently, retired Canadian spy Michel Juneau-Katsuya said that anyone involved in Communist China’s meddling in Canada’s elections and government affairs should get “jail” time and not just a slap on the wrist, adding that such actions are a form of treason.

On May 9, the communist government of China expelled a Canadian diplomat in direct retaliation after Canada ejected the Chinese consul who was implicated in spying on Chong and his family.

The CCP said that as a “reciprocal countermeasure in reaction to Canada’s unscrupulous move,” it declared “Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, consul of the Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai, persona non grata.”

Share











