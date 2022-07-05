Canadian mRNA expert suspended without pay for questioning COVID jabs for kids

LAVAL, Quebec (LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian mRNA expert has been suspended for two months without pay for criticizing the push to vaccinate kids against COVID.
Dr. Patrick Provost, a professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Laval, Quebec, was suspended on June 14 because of remarks he made at a conference in December 2021.
After Provost shared his views publicly, a colleague complained to the university administration. This led to an internal investigation that concluded Provost’s data and presentation weren’t objective.
Provost said at the conference that he believes that the risks of jabbing kids with an experimental mRNA COVID shot outweigh the potential benefits. An expert in mRNA technology, Provost studies the subject as part of his role at the University of Laval. In addition, he has his own laboratory where he does research.
The professor reacted to the suspension by stating in an interview that he was “just doing what I was hired to do.”
“I had some concerns about something, I searched the literature, and I prepared a speech, delivered it to the public. Being censored for doing what I’ve been trained to do — and hired to do — well, it’s hard to believe.”
He added that the censorship surrounding the prevailing COVID jab narrative is so strong that speaking against the public consensus is “worse than the N-word.”
“You’re condemned by the media, by the government, and you’re chased and put down,” he said.
This time last year, Justin Trudeau and his media allies were at the forefront of falsely accusing Catholic institutions of having buried Indigenous children in mass graves at various residential schools across Canada.
There was and is no credible evidence to support these wild accusations, but many Canadians are still unaware of the facts.
The anger generated by the media at home and abroad saw over twenty Canadian churches burned, and extensive damage done to many more, but the record has never been set straight in what amounts to a disinformation campaign.
Terry Glavin at the National Post recently wrote a masterful piece that may go down in history as the definitive “debunking” of the assertions about the mass graves that never were.
Glavin points out that “nothing new was added to the public record” concerning the history of residential schools in Canada.
“The legacy of the schools had already been exhaustively explored in the testimony of hundreds of elders and a series of inquiries, public hearings, criminal cases, settlements and federal investigations going back decades. Most important of these efforts were the widely publicized undertakings of the 2008-2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC), and the content of its voluminous findings,” Glavin wrote.
“…[N]ot a single mass grave was discovered in Canada last year,” he added.
“The several sites of unmarked graves that captured international headlines were either already-known cemeteries, or they remain sites of speculation even now, unverified as genuine grave sites.”
“Not a single child” accounted for during the extensively researched commission “was located in any of these places,” Glavin underscored.
“In none of these places were any human remains unearthed.”
Even Trudeau's kneeling at what was reported upon as a just-discovered residential school burial ground was a lie - it was actually a well-known Catholic cemetery, but the media didn't let these details get in the way of reinforcing their narrative.
Trudeau also called on Pope Francis to come to Canada and apologize for what had happened, as outlets like Reuters, the New York Times and scores more told the world that “nearly 1000 bodies” had been found in two mass graves.
Those online articles were quietly edited from "mass graves" to "unmarked graves", but we still have the Twitter posts from major outlets like Reuters to prove the staggering level of misinformation.
According to an extensive investigation by Professor Emeritus Jacques Rouillard from the Université de Montréal: “The ‘discovery’ was first reported last May 27 (2021) by Tk’emlúps te secwépemc First Nation Chief Rosanne Casimir after an anthropologist, Sarah Beaulieu, used ground-penetrating radar in a search for the remains of children alleged by some to be buried there.”
“Her preliminary report is actually based on depressions and abnormalities in the soil of an apple orchard near the school – not on exhumed remains.”
Professor Rouillard opined that the unverifiable narrative of what could have amounted to child-murder has led to the false assertion of genocide, an assertion without any supporting evidence.
“By never pointing out that it is only a matter of speculation or potentiality, and that no remains have yet been found, governments and the media are simply granting credence to what is really a thesis: the thesis of the ‘disappearance’ of children from residential schools,” Rouillard wrote.
“And all of this is based only on soil abnormalities that could easily be caused by root movements, as the anthropologist herself cautioned in the July 15 press conference.”
The vast majority of Canadians have been misled by the media and Mr. Trudeau, believing the most incredible smears imaginable, leading to scores of attacks on churches around the country.
It's time we heard the truth.
**Photo: St. Jean Baptiste Church in Morinville burned to the ground on June 30, 2021**
Provost lamented the lack of academic freedom for professors like him: “We should be able to discuss any ideas — any opinions — and because I express opinions … against the narrative of the government, I was suspended.”
His union has filed a grievance on his behalf. It called the suspension an “attack on academic freedom.”
The risks posed to children who have tested positive for COVID have been recorded as being as low as two in a million. Numerous children have been reportedly harmed in severe ways from taking COVID shots, and reports of risks of mRNA jabs for the population at large are becoming more widespread.
British Medical Journal editor Dr. Peter Doshi and colleagues have discerned from their analysis that the vaccines are more likely to put you in hospital with a serious adverse event than keep you out by protecting you from COVID.
Provost had an article critical of Quebec’s response to the declared pandemic published on June 22, but it was quickly removed after pressure.
READ: Media outlet publishes then removes professor’s article debunking mainstream COVID narrative
Using data from the provincial government, the Laval professor made the case that the sanitary measures put in place did little to nothing to deal with the virus, and that the “true portrait” of COVID in Quebec was not what mainstream messaging suggested.