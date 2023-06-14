Canadian Muslim parents to protest LGBT propaganda in Calgary schools on Friday

Campaign Life Coalition has encouraged people living in the Calgary area to attend the protest if possible.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — Canadian Muslim parents who oppose the LGBT propaganda being pushed in public schools will be holding a demonstration this Friday in Calgary to protest the “shaming” they say they have to go through to be able to teach their children in public schools “our religious values,” which often go against the LGBT narrative.

The protest, dubbed “Protecting our Freedom of Choice,” is being organized by the Alberta Muslims Social Association (AMSA).

“We are standing together as parents and students from all faiths and races, to send a clear message that we love everyone and we respect their choices. In the same way, we share our love and respect other’s rights, we want our rights to be respected as well,” said the group in a Facebook post about the event.

“We want our schools to be focused on academics and leave special values to the parents. We want the freedom for us Muslims and every religious group to practice and teach the religion, without fear of being shamed, excluded or cancelled.”

AMSA states that it is calling for “all religious schools to teach religious studies freely without fear of losing funding. Fear tactics and propaganda are seeds, if we planted now, they will overcome us later,” it says.

The protest will be held in front of Calgary’s City Hall starting at 6:30 p.m. this Friday.

“Let us stand together for our freedom of choice to send a message that our kids’ future isn’t something we can gamble with,” says AMSA.

Event organizers said regarding the protest that they are “not happy with what our kids are being taught in schools.”

“We’re frustrated with all the shaming we have to go through just to teach our kids our religious values. Canada is a country that promises freedom of religion. We want that right back,” they said.

Canada’s top pro-life, pro-family group urges Christians to support the protest

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), Canada’s leading pro-life and pro-family advocacy group, in an email to its followers yesterday, highlighted AMSA’s event and said that it encourages people living in the Calgary area to attend the protest if possible.

CLC, in its email, said that there has been an “LGBT hostile takeover” in Canada and that it has “become obvious that municipal governments all across Canada have been reduced to mere vassals of the LGBT indoctrination regime, which has grown to the level of a quasi-governmental power structure.”

“This LGBT regime has effectively taken control of the means of coercion in our society, with the complicity of elected governmental bodies that have been infiltrated and co-opted by LGBT militants,” says CLC.

CLC noted that LGBT activists’ goal is to “force LGBT’s vulgar appeals into children’s minds while stealing their hearts away from their parents’ guidance and familial trust.”

The group says parents in the Calgary area concerned about their child’s education should join AMSA and “concerned parents and responsible citizens to protest against the LGBT/government overreach into the minds and souls of school children.”

Under Alberta law, as per the constitution, parental choice in education in the province includes many options, such as public schools, publicly funded Catholic schools, charter schools, home schooling, and private schools. Parental rights, however, have not stopped LGBT activists from trying to force their agenda on public schools.

Last week, LifeSiteNews reported about a leaked audio recording that exposed a Canadian teacher from Edmonton, Alberta, who lambasted her Muslim students for skipping so-called “pride events.” In the recording, the teacher also suggested that opposing homosexual “pride” events excludes one from being considered “Canadian.”

The recently re-elected provincial Conservative government under Premier Danielle Smith supports parental choice in education, unlike the opposition NDP party. However, Smith, who last year said that using one’s pronouns is the “polite” thing to do, has thus far remained silent when it comes to LGBT propaganda forced on kids at schools.

However, many of her cabinet ministers are known to be solid pro-life and pro-family conservative, such as current Health Minister and former Education Minister Adriana LaGrange.

Other protests against LGBT propaganda have been held in other parts of Canada.

Yesterday, dozens of concerned Muslims, Christians, and even Jewish parents took part in a large anti-gender ideology protest in front of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board headquarters, seeing parents and kids alike voice their opposition to radical gender ideology in the classroom.

The parents were protesting recent school board dictates regarding the mandating of pronoun use for all schools starting this fall and a promise embed to LGBT “identities” in the “overall learning environment, from Kindergarten to Grade 12.”

This protest occurred only a few days after the “Education over Indoctrination” rally was held last Friday also in Ottawa, which was hosted by high school student Josh Alexander and pro-family activist Chris Elston.

Last week’s protest also featured those of the Islamic religion, with a now-viral video recorded at the event showing Muslim children stomping on the “pride flag” with the full support of their mother.

The video shows no less than six kids stomping on a string of small “pride flags,” with one mother being heard saying, “yes, yes, yes, good, good.”

At the start of the month, thousands of students across Canada stayed home on June 1 in direct protest of “Pride Month” being promoted in public schools.

The first annual “National ‘Pride’ Flag Walk-Out Day” was initiated by the pro-life and pro-family organization Campaign Life Coalition (CLC).

