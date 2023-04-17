Canadian nurse cleared of ‘unprofessional conduct’ for posting about COVID jab injuries online

'Canadian nurses deserve better than to be threatened with discipline for telling the truth to the public.' reacted the unnamed nurse's lawyer in response to the victory.

(LifeSiteNews) –– A Canadian nurse who was accused of unprofessional conduct because she made comments online against the COVID jabs after witnessing post-shot injuries has been cleared of any wrongdoing and will be allowed to continue practicing in her field of expertise.

As noted in a press release by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) on April 5, the nurse from Calgary, Alberta, whose name has not been released due to privacy concerns, had a complaint made against her from both her provincial nursing authority and the province’s health authority.

The complaint alleged that the nurse showed “unprofessional conduct for publicly sharing her experiences administering COVID-19 vaccinations and witnessing high rates of COVID-19 vaccination injuries,” as noted by the JCCF.

However, the nurse’s lawyer, Keith Pridgen, noted that the matter was able to be resolved without any admission of wrongdoing “or any restrictions on her license to practice.”

“Canadian nurses deserve better than to be threatened with discipline for telling the truth to the public,” said Pridgen.

“Professional regulators must stop this nation-wide inquisition against doctors and nurses who simply choose to uphold their ethical obligations to obtain meaningful informed consent.”

The nurse’s saga began in early 2022, when Alberta’s provincial nursing regulator received a complaint from a public health authority that the nurse had “publicly sharing her experiences with the COVID-19 vaccines.”

The nurse contacted the JCCF in mid-2022, after getting a notification of the complaint made against her.

According to the JCCF, the “complaint alleged that she had, while administering COVID-19 vaccines, provided honest answers to her patients’ questions, and had conducted her own investigation into COVID-19 vaccine research and development.”

Also, the complaint claimed that the nurse had unlawfully “breached the health authority’s privacy policy by disclosing instances where mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics had resulted in significant numbers of vaccination injuries, including serious injuries requiring multiple ambulances to be called to the vaccination clinic,” explained the JCCF.

COVID vaccine mandates as a condition of work for nurses and doctors were put in place in virtually all Canadian provinces for a time in 2021 and into 2022. Those who refused were placed on leave or fired.

Many nurses and doctors spoke out soon after the COVID shots went into mass circulation, often to highlight their personal experience with observing negative side effects in patients who had received the injections.

All Canadian provinces put in place COVID mask mandates, as well as vaccine passports before they were eventually done away with in the spring of 2022.

Mandates for the COVID shots were put in place despite the government’s own data showing last year that 98.1 percent of Canadian adults displayed signs of having protective COVID antibodies.

This has raised questions as to why governments pushed the experimental mRNA jabs on the population instead of acknowledging natural immunity.

While the push by the Canadian government to get vaccinate has largely subsided, data from the federal government shows that there have been over 10,000 reports of “serious” adverse events following the shots, further adding to what many see as negligence on behalf of officials.

In one case, as reported by LifeSiteNews, a Manitoba family is now suing vaccine manufacture AstraZeneca after their 21-year-old son suffered a stroke and became legally blind following the jab.

Moreover, as reported by LifeSiteNews, worldwide data also shows there has been a large surge in what analysts and experts refer to as “excess deaths” since the rollout of the vaccines when compared to pre-COVID times.

The concerning data comes from Ireland, England, mainland Europe, America and Canada.

