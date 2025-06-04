Canadian nurse faces $163k legal bill for opposing gender ideology

British Columbia nurse Amy Hamm, a single mother, faces a $163,000 legal bill and a three-month license suspension from the BCCNM over her public statements opposing LGBT ideology.

In a June 1 post on X, Amy Hamm announced that the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) is seeking $163,000 in legal costs after firing her without severance after she was found guilty of “unprofessional conduct” when she publicly voiced the immutable truth that sex is based on biology.

“The @BCnursemidwife spent 4+ years persecuting me for my political views,” Hamm wrote.

“Their latest move is to try to take $163,053 dollars from me, a single mother, to pay for their b******* persecution that I wanted nothing to do with,” she continued. “And suspend my license for 3 months.”

The court document, submitted on May 29, seeks to suspend Hamm’s license for three months in addition to forcing her to cover the $163,053 legal cost.

The next day, Hamm announced that she plans to fight the BCCNM’s submission, saying, “Unfortunately for them, I am not a weak person. I reject their lies, and their punishment, and will fight to see that they never see a penny of the $161,000 they want to take from me. I will fight to see that they are punished for what they’ve done.”

“Their latest move is nothing other than a plain admission of their evil hearts,” she declared.

“They’ve already defended male rapists in women’s prisons, and the end of women’s rights,” Hamm continued. “Of course they would ruin my career and reputation, and then attempt to bankrupt me as a kill shot.”

“I couldn’t be more proud to stand alongside all of the reality based men and women who see this ideology for what it is, and aren’t afraid to speak the truth,” Hamm concluded.

I was very angry yesterday, as I made clear. Today I am feeling calm. I’ve got my lawyers, and the JCCF. I’ve got an army of supporters. It should not have come as such a surprise that my persecutors, who have already spent years articulating the horrible depravity and lies… — Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) June 2, 2025

The move to force Hamm to cover legal costs comes after a March ruling from the BCCNM disciplinary panel which found that Hamm committed “unprofessional conduct” by publicly discussing the dangers of the LGBT agenda in three articles and a podcast appearance.

Furthermore, in late March, Hamm shared on social media that Vancouver Coastal Health fired her from her nursing position without severance after she was found guilty of “unprofessional conduct.”

Hamm found herself targeted by the BCCNM in 2020 when she co-sponsored a billboard reading, “I [heart] JK Rowling.” This sign was a nod to the famous British author’s public comments defending women’s private spaces from being used by gender-confused men.

The BCCNM accused Hamm of making “discriminatory and derogatory statements regarding [so-called] transgender people” while identifying herself as a nurse or nurse educator.

According to the college, Hamm’s statements were “made across various online platforms, including but not limited to podcasts, videos, published writings, and social media” between July 2018 and March 2021.

Already, Hamm has revealed that she will take her case to the provincial Supreme Court.

