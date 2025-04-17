Canadian nurse fired for opposing gender ideology appeals to B.C. Supreme Court

British Columbia nurse Amy Hamm was found guilty of 'unprofessional conduct' by her regulating body for affirming biological truth in opposition to gender ideology.

(LifeSiteNews) — British Columbia nurse Amy Hamm is appealing to the provincial Supreme Court after she was fired for publicly opposing LGBT ideology.

In an April 16 post on X, Amy Hamm announced that she is taking her case to the B.C. Supreme Court after she was found guilty of “unprofessional conduct” when she publicly voiced the immutable truth that sex is based on biology.

“This week, I appealed my guilty verdict in the Supreme Court of B.C.,” wrote Hamm in a post linking to a Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) press release detailing the appeal.

“Ms. Hamm and her legal team are concerned that her conviction was not only incorrect but that it will have a corrosive effect on the ability of regulated professionals to share their views on matters of public significance,” the press release stated.

Hamm’s appeal argues that it is not the position of the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) to determine which beliefs are “off limits” for health care professionals to discuss.

“The Panel’s erroneous decision, which has no bearing on biological reality, cannot stand. Eventually, we will be left with only the truth, which always wins,” Hamm said.

News of the appeal comes just weeks after the BCCNM disciplinary panel ruled that Hamm committed “unprofessional conduct” by publicly discussing the dangers of the LGBT agenda in three articles and a podcast appearance

Furthermore, in late March, Hamm shared on social media that Vancouver Coastal Health fired her from her nursing position without severance after she was found guilty of “unprofessional conduct.”

Hamm found herself targeted by the BCCNM in 2020 when she co-sponsored a billboard reading, “I [heart] JK Rowling.” This sign was a nod to the famous British author’s public comments defending women’s private spaces from being used by gender-confused men.

The BCCNM accused Hamm of making “discriminatory and derogatory statements regarding transgender people [sic]” while identifying herself as a nurse or nurse educator.

According to the College, Hamm’s statements were “made across various online platforms, including but not limited to podcasts, videos, published writings, and social media” between July 2018 and March 2021.

