Canadian nurse fired without severance for opposing transgender ideology

(LifeSiteNews) — British Columbia nurse Amy Hamm says she has been fired without severance for publicly opposing the transgender agenda.

In a March 27 post on X, Amy Hamm announced that Vancouver Costal Health fired her from her nursing position without severance after she was found guilty of “unprofessional conduct” when she publicly voiced the immutable truth that sex is based on biology.

“I was just fired by @VCHhealthcare after 13 years of employment as a registered nurse, with no severance, because I know that men are not women,” she wrote.

Just weeks earlier, the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) disciplinary panel had ruled that Hamm committed “unprofessional conduct” by publicly discussing the dangers of the LGBT agenda in three articles and a podcast appearance.

Hamm found herself targeted by the BCCNM in 2020 when she co-sponsored a billboard reading, “I [heart] JK Rowling.” This sign was a nod to the famous British author’s public comments defending women’s private spaces from being used by gender-confused men.

The BCCNM accused Hamm of making “discriminatory and derogatory statements regarding transgender people [sic]” while identifying herself as a nurse or nurse educator.

According to the College, Hamm’s statements were “made across various online platforms, including but not limited to podcasts, videos, published writings, and social media” between July 2018 and March 2021.

Despite the loss of her nursing position, Hamm remains hopeful, refusing to cave to the radical LGBT activists targeting her.

“I should feel devastated because I lost a stable career and benefits, and I am a single mother with a mortgage,” she stated in a March 29 post on X.

“Instead, I feel like I am blooming,” she declared. “I survived cancellation.”

“The worst of what I imagined, and spent hundreds of nights fretting about, awake until the wee hours of the morning, came to pass. I lost my case. I lost my job,” she continued.

However, Hamm refused to give up, instead promising “to expose all of the people who unfairly cost me what no woman should pay for standing up for our rights, and for speaking the truth.”

“The truth is precious. There’s nothing better than living your life in a way that honors both,” she added.

