Canadian official keeping Parliament closed is a member of Trudeau’s family foundation

(LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s governor general, who is keeping Parliament closed on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is a member of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation, an organization named after Justin’s father that was founded in part by his family.

The website lists Simon as a “champion of the social, economic, and human rights of Canadian Inuit people, she shares with the Foundation community the experience she acquired in senior leadership positions in various land claims organizations.”

The Trudeau Foundation labels itself as “an independent and non-partisan charity established in 2001 as a living memorial to the former prime minister.” However, the foundation is under investigation after it received a large donation alleged to be connected to the Chinese Communist Party.

Simon now serves as Canada’s Governor General, the federal representative of the Canadian monarch. As such, Trudeau’s request to suspend Parliament to allow for a Liberal leadership race was approved by Simon before taking affect.

Parliament has now been closed for over a month, since January 6, and is scheduled to remain closed until March 24, despite calls from both Canadians and politicians to reopen the legislature.

Currently, Canada is unable to fully address issues facing Canadians, including U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats. Regardless of this, Trudeau has refused to reopen Parliament, a decision enabled by Simon.

Many online have pointed out that Simon’s role in the Foundation could cause conflict of interest when dealing with Trudeau.

“Friendly reminder that the Governor General of Canada, Mary Simon, is a member of the Trudeau Foundation,” one user wrote on X. “Has any Member of Parliament raised this as an issue of conflict of interest?”

“The Trudeau foundation along with Trudeau must be investigated,” another declared.

“How is there no conflict of interest with Mary Simon, especially? This is very similar to Freeland sitting on the WEF board?” he questioned.

In addition to being a mentor for the Trudeau foundation, records reveal that the Trudeau government increased Simon’s 2025 salary to $378,000 following the $15,200 increase. Simon’s salary has increased by $49,300 since she took office in 2021.

“Can anyone in government explain how Canadians are getting more value from the governor general, because her taxpayer-funded salary just increased by more than $1,200 a month,” Canadian Taxpayer Federation Federal Director Franco Terrazzano said.

