Canadian parents form 24/7 outdoor protest against radical LGBT ideology taught in schools

(LifeSiteNews) – Concerned parents from one of Canada’s most pro-LGBT ideologically charged provinces banded together to form a 24/7 multi-day outdoor protest against extreme gender ideology being taught in public schools.

The group of parents from Abbotsford, British Columbia, a city close to Vancouver, since December 24 have been camping outside on a busy street corner protesting that public schools “stop sexualizing our children.”

One of the activists, 41-year-old Kanwaljit Singh, as per a recent True North report, has spent more than a week sleeping outside in a makeshift tent at a busy intersection in protest with signs reading, “Teach geography not pornography.”

The group says it plans to operate the camp into the first week of January. Joining Singh are as many as 200 other concerned parents who have been rotating in shifts to keep the protest going.

Overall, the group has been protesting for months so-called sexual-orientation and gender-identity (SOGI) curriculum being taught in the province’s public schools.

Singh said he took it upon himself to “be here 24/7.”

“I thought I would just be alone here. But all our brothers and everyone … they’re like, no, we’re not going to let you be alone here,” he said, per True North.

Each night, about four people have kept watch over the camp on privately owned land.

According to the group, they have had many honks in support, notably later in the day by passers-by and motorists.

Singh lost his software engineering job and can stay at the camp. He noted that he had earlier supported the 1 Million March 4 Children in September to protest LGBT indoctrination in schools.

The group noted that they are concerned about pornographic material in many school libraries and said it supports Conservative Party MLA Bruce Banman, who recently called to attention in the provincial legislature the issue of explicit pornography in kids’ books.

Singh noted that he does not “care which party” politicians are from, but if they are “against SOGI and they’re willing to say it publicly,” he said, “we’re with them.”

Opposition to SOGI in public schools has resulted in some Canadian school trustees losing their jobs.

LifeSiteNews reported on last month how former Canadian Catholic school trustee Monique LaGrange of Red Deer, Alberta, who was forced out of her position because she opposed extreme gender ideology and refused to undergo LGBT “sensitivity” training, is taking her former school board to court to fight her removal.

Singh’s group has support of some local teachers

Singh noted that many of the protest supporters are teachers and others involved in the education system, including Christians and Eastern Europeans. The core group of the protestors is Punjabi.

“Many teachers come here and say, ‘we cannot go public, but we are with you,’” Singh said.

According to Singh, the protesters are not affiliated with any organization and all the tenting gear, along with signs and portable washrooms, have been donated by people sympathetic to their cause.

He noted how SOGI in public schools has become an “indoctrination.”

“Like rainbow flags all over the place. We’re not against it, but the amount it’s happening is disproportionate,” he said.

Some of the activists’ daughters have made complaints about men who say they are women going into women’s washrooms, according to Singh.

The group is also opposed to Canadian federal laws concerning “conversion therapy.”

“Our signs here could potentially get me locked up in prison for two years, because it might be stopping someone from transitioning,” Singh said.

“But on the other hand, anyone can come and tell my children that they should transition, there’s nothing stopping them from doing that.”

Singh called SOGI “tyranny” and blasted “what’s happening to children.”

In 2021, the federal government passed Bill C-4, banning so-called “conversion therapy,” which included in its broad definition any form of talk therapy, even with a consenting adult who freely wants to overcome unwanted sexual attractions.

Bill C-4 punishes anyone helping children or others with gender confusion or unwanted same-sex attraction with jail time of up to five years.

It is illegal in Canada for anyone to try and reverse a person’s orientation from homosexual to heterosexual.

It is also illegal to try and “repress or reduce” a homosexual or transsexual behavior or tendency in a person, even if it is an adult wanting help.

