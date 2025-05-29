Canadian parents petition legislature after student suspended for ‘straight pride’ shirt

Parents and Conservative MLAs have petitioned the New Brunswick legislature to remove a school principle who suspended a student for wearing a shirt that said 'straight pride.'

KINGS COUNTY, New Brunswick (LifeSiteNews) — Parents have petitioned the New Brunswick legislature after a student was suspended for wearing a “straight pride” shirt to school.

On May 27, Conservative Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) presented a petition calling for the removal of Belleisle Regional High School principal Jennifer McFadden for suspending a student for wearing a straight pride” shirt, according to CBC News.

“I wanted to wear my shirt to feel included, just like anyone else could wear any other type of shirt,” Grade 10 student Jaxon McDonald said. “So I wear my shirt on this week just to express who I am and what I believe in.”

During his school’s pro-LGBT ‘”pride” celebrations, which allegedly celebrate “inclusivity,” McDonald wore a shirt reading “straight pride.”

McDonald was quickly punished by school principal McFadden, who suspended him for five days over the claim that his shirt constituted a “hate crime.”

“They told me it was a hate crime, an act of hate,” Jaxon’s father, Rob, said. “And they couldn’t give me any more reason than that.”

“They really didn’t want to hear our side of the story, and they didn’t want to hear his side of the story, wouldn’t let him talk. So there was no discussion around it,” the father continued.

The petition, signed by 390 people including MLAs Bill Oliver, Don Monahan and MLA Bill Hogan, demands that McFadden be removed from her position.

The petition called for “new leadership that reflects the principles of fairness, inclusivity, and respect for all community members.”

In addition to suspending McDonald, the petition also said that the school discriminated against students who opted out of the pro-LGBT “pride” events.

According to the petition, school administrators told students that if they refused to participate in the event they would have to leave the school property despite their parents signing forms to excuse them.

McDonald revealed that one sixth grader hid in the bathroom to avoid being forced to leave school property. The petition pointed out that department policies say students who opt out of “pride” events should be “respectfully accommodated within the school.”

The petition comes as increasing numbers of Canadians are standing up to the LGBT mob and demanding accountability from school administrators.

In fact, Campaign Life Coalition is planning its third annual National “Pride” Flag Walkout Day, which encourages parents to keep their kids home from school from Friday, May 30 through Monday, June 2 in protest of LGBT “Pride Month.”

