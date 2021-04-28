Canadian pastor again orders ‘Nazi Gestapo’ police, health inspectors to leave his church

CONTACT YOUR MPPS AND MPS: Resist oppressive lockdowns! Click to contact your MPPs and MPs now.

CALGARY, Alberta, April 28, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — For the second time this month, a Canadian pastor who fled communist Poland told police and public health officials to leave his church, telling them he would not cooperate with “the Gestapo.”

“You can call my lawyer, okay? My lawyer takes care of this. I’m not interested to listen to any word you have to say. I do not cooperate with the Gestapo, I do not talk to the Nazis,” said Pastor Artur Pawlowski of The Cave of Adullam church located in Calgary, Alberta, this past Saturday to police and health inspectors.

“You came in your uniforms like thugs. That’s what you are: brownshirts of Adolf Hitler, [you’re] Nazi, Gestapo, communist, fascist. I do not cooperate with Nazis. Talk to my lawyer.”

Pawlowski is a well-known street preacher in Calgary and is renowned for feeding the homeless. He has been running Calgary-based Street Church Ministries for over 20 years and has been a vocal opponent to Wuhan coronavirus lockdowns.

This is the second time this month Calgary police and Alberta Health Services (AHS) public health officials have come to Pawlowski’s church for an unannounced coronavirus health visit during worship services.

During an Easter Passover Saturday service earlier in the month, Pawlowski told the same health inspector to “please get out” of his church, saying “you Nazis, Gestapo is not allowed here … don’t come back without a warrant.”

The video of Saturday’s incident, which Pawlowski himself recorded and posted to his YouTube page, shows a public health inspector hand him a document for the COVID-19 health visit.

Pawlowski, however, quickly fought back, saying, “I’m not really interested in what you have to say.”

“You see, this is what the Gestapo is doing. You coming to the place of worship to intimidate and to harass so you can make an appointment. Lady, listen to me, you can make an appointment another day … Gestapo, another day. Not this day, not this day, not during the church. You understand, make an appointment.”

After this point, the health inspector and police quietly left the church.

Section 176(2) of the “Criminal Code of Canada” bans interrupting or disturbing a religious service.

Pawlowski told LifeSiteNews that the continued police presence at his church gives him bad memories of growing up behind the Iron Curtain in communist Poland.

He said that while he doesn’t mind talking with authorities, it should not be done during worship services, which he says “intimidates” his parishioners. “You want to come and visit the church — fine, I have no problem letting them in to inspect the place, but not during worship, during the church time, and they heard that from me many times,” said Pawlowski.

“Wicked, evil people”

After the health inspector and police left his church, Pawlowski continued recording himself, and blasted police for “again” coming to his church during time of worship.

“Like the Gestapo of old, sickening what this country came to — coming to the place of worship with their uniform, with their guns again and again during the time of worship. They could do it another time. They could do it another day,” said Pawlowski.

“Wicked, evil people — unbelievable, it is what it is. If Canadians will not rise up and stand up, if they will not come to their senses while there is still a time, while there is a time to wake up and push this evil, there will be absolutely no rights whatsoever. If they can get away with this, they’re going to come anywhere else. And, you know, that’s what people do not understand.”

The province of Alberta’s COVID-19 health rules enacted under United Conservative Party (UCP) Premier Jason Kenney has capped church attendance size to 15 percent and mandated mask wearing and physical distancing.

Some Alberta churches have resisted the measures, notably Pastor James Coates of Grace Life Church in Spruce Grove, Alberta. He was jailed for over a month for defying COVID-related orders.