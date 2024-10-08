Canadian pastor Derek Reimer found guilty of breaching bail to protest ‘drag queen story time’

Derek Reimer was hit with a criminal conviction and a $500 fine for protesting a ‘drag queen story time’ event, but he avoided jail time for his most recent verdict.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — A Calgary pastor will now have a criminal conviction after a judge found him guilty on Monday of breaching his bail conditions because he spoke out against a “drag queen story time” event for children at a public library.

Canadian Protestant pastor Derek Reimer, pastor of Mission 7 Ministries, in addition to a criminal conviction, was also hit with a $500 fine, however, he avoided jail time for his most recent verdict.

Despite the fine and guilty charge, Reimer told LifeSiteNews that he did get a “win” by being able to share “Jesus through my testimony.”

“It was a disappointing loss, although the win was I got to share Jesus through my testimony and convictions,” he said to LifeSiteNews.

Reimer said he was happy to be able to tell the court and judge how he will “continue to take care of the homeless and protect the kids” from extreme LGBT indoctrination.

The charges stem from an incident that took place at Calgary’s Signal Hill Library on March 15, 2023. Reimer was charged with trespassing and violating his bail conditions for protesting at an LGBT themed “drag queen” story time event at the library.

His bail conditions placed against him from a previous charge for protesting against a similar LGBT-linked event banned him from being within 200 meters of a public place holding LGBT-themed events. Due to these conditions, he was arrested after protesting at the Signal Hill library.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Reimer noted that he was not fazed by his fine, adding that in his view, as he told LifeSiteNews, the judge decided not to give him jail time after hearing his testimony about his “transformed life in Christ.”

“After my lawyer spoke about MISSION7 and I spoke about my transformed life in Christ, the judge was convinced and agreed to a $500 fine instead of a 1–2-week jail sentence,” he wrote.

Reimer then quoted Psalms 138:7, “Though I walk in the midst of trouble, You will revive me; You will stretch out Your hand Against the wrath of my enemies, And Your right hand will save me.”

The Calgary pastor has been hit with multiple charges for taking a stand against LGBT-themed “drag” events targeted at kids.

Last month, a judge acquitted him of criminal charges he incurred for protesting a “drag queen story time” event for children at another public library, as reported by LifeSiteNews. The incident drew international attention after he was forcibly removed from the library for protesting the event and pointing out that homosexual acts are sinful.

Reimer is still facing sentencing for other acts of protest against “drag queen story hours,” for which he has been found guilty of “criminal harassment.” Sentencing will occur on November 28.

He faces the possibility of being fined $10,000 for each charge or sixth months in jail.

As reported by LifeSiteNews earlier this year, trespassing charges against Reimer for praying in a municipal building were dismissed.

He has been arrested many times for protesting “drag queen story time” and other pro-LGBT events in his city.

Reimer has also been the target of harassment for protesting these events. Last April, his van was vandalized with an anti-Christian message as well as a satanic symbol while he was in jail following yet another arrest related to his pro-family activism.

Last year, Calgary passed a new “Safe and Inclusive Access Bylaw” that disallows “specified protests” both inside and outside all city-owned and affiliated public buildings.

The bylaw means that anyone protesting pro-LGBT events at public buildings will be barred from getting within 100 meters of any such location.

