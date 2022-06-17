Canadian pastor says health officials offered church $50,000 to push vaccines

'You could actually get another $100,000 for promoting vaccine (confidence) out of a non-profit,' the Saskatchewan minister said.

MELFORT, Saskatchewan (LifeSiteNews) — A senior Canadian Christian pastor alleged that public health officials offered his church $50,000 if they agreed to promote “vaccine confidence” to parishioners.

In a video posted online June 12 by Diverge Media, senior pastor Paul Dubois of the Northeast Christian Fellowship in Melfort, Saskatchewan, made the shocking claim to a crowd.

“We have a Christian school in our church, and I got this from public health, and it is a quite amazing thing. I’m not throwing my mail out anymore because we got asked to support vaccine confidence as a church with a non-profit, and the government was going to give us $50,000 for it,” Dubois said.

“And when I got that letter, I shredded it — and I never should have shredded it.”

Dubois then continued by saying to a person in the crowd, “I did send you a website.”

“It was only $50,000. You could actually get another $100,000 for promoting vaccine (confidence) out of a non-profit,” Dubois said.

“So, the government, they were actually joining forces with non-profit(s).”

Dubois took out what he said was an offer letter from government officials that stated, to “help reduce vaccine anxiety in school.”

“And they want us vaccine confidence in schools, it’s on the down take right now. Kids aren’t getting as much as they were,” Dubois noted.

He then called the whole thing “propaganda.”

Dubois’ church in early January posted the lettering on its sign reading, “All welcome, vaxed or unvaxed. No segregation.”

When asked, Dubois said that he wanted to send a message to his community that “all are welcome” as the treatment of the unvaccinated in Canada reminded him of discrimination against Black people in the 1960s, which he said he witnessed firsthand.

All Canadian provincial governments along with the Canadian federal government spent millions, and are continuing to spend money promoting the COVID jabs through the Immunization Partnership Fund (IPF).

The IPF funding says the government is used to promote the COVID jabs and “community-based COVID-19 education, promotion, and outreach.”

In April, LifeSiteNews reported that the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) handed out $2.2 million in grants to 48 organizations to “encourage” people to take the experimental COVID vaccines. Some of the programs that received funding were geared toward promoting the COVID jabs to kids and pregnant/breastfeeding mothers.

A recent LifeSiteNews report highlighted that the Canadian COVID vaccine propaganda campaign “This Is Our Shot” was funded by hundreds of businesses, including mainstream media companies and governments, health authorities, big banks, and pharmaceutical companies.

The approval and then promotion of the COVID jabs by governments worldwide came despite the evidence of now well-documented safety issues concerning the experimental shots.

David Gortler, the former senior adviser to the FDA commissioner for drug safety, said recently that “it’s pretty clear today there are both safety and efficacy problems with vaccines and boosters.”

This week, Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the government will update the definition of being “fully vaccinated” from two doses of the COVID injections to three.

