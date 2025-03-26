Canadian pediatrics group tells doctors to affirm gender confusion in children as young as 6

The Canadian Paediatric Society’s flagship journal is urging doctors to encourage gender confusion in young children and give them ‘timely access’ to dangerous puberty blockers and menstrual suppression drugs.

(LifeSiteNews) — Canadian doctors are being told to encourage children as young as six in their gender dysphoria.

A brief paper in the Canadian Paediatric Society’s flagship journal advises pediatricians to “affirm” gender-confused children in their confusion, even to the point of prescribing irreversible puberty blockers.

The journal directs pediatricians to “support menstrual suppression/hormone blockers, if appropriate and desired by the patient.”

“Menstruation can be a source of significant gender dysphoria for some TGD [so-called ‘transgender’ or ‘gender-diverse’] youth,” the article continued.

Menstrual suppression “can be achieved using various forms of contraception, such as hormonal intrauterine systems, depot injections, continuous use of oral contraceptive pills, contraceptive patches, and rings, or hormone blockers,” it added.

The article was co-authored by Investigator and Adolescent Medicine Physician at BC Children’s Hospital Basil Kadoura, Dr. Rubaina Farin, and staff paediatrician in at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) Ashley Vandermorris.

The authors advised doctors to give young children “timely access” to dangerous puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones rather than referring them to a speciality facility, due to long wait times.

READ: 'Gender transitioning' males have 27x higher testicular cancer rate after using hormones: study

The article further noted how doctors are expected to promote “social transitioning,” noting, “For many [gender-confused] children and youth (e.g., case 1), there may only be an interest in/need to discuss social transition, which might include using an affirmed name and pronouns and exploring clothing and hairstyles that align with their experienced gender.”

“As puberty progresses (e.g., case 2), [gender-confused] youth might explore binding, tucking, padding, or packing, and may request your support in doing so safely,” it continued.

The paper cited the case of a gender-confused six-year-old boy who asked to be called by female pronouns and wore a dress.

In this case, the paper told doctors to “provide the family with appropriate resources to talk about gender, connect them to a local parent support group, and describe the many benefits that an affirming social environment has on [gender-confused] children and youth.”

The article conveniently failed to reference U.K.’s Cass Review, which exposed the dangers of “transitioning” children, including with mutilating pharmaceutical drugs and surgeries. The review has led government agencies to rethink their transgender policies.

LifeSiteNews has compiled a list of medical professionals and experts who have warned about transgender procedures and their irreversible harms and lifelong side effects.

In fact, in addition to asserting a false reality that one’s sex can be changed, transgender surgeries and drugs have been linked to permanent physical and psychological damage, including cardiovascular diseases, loss of bone density, cancer, strokes and blood clots, infertility, and suicidality.

There is also overwhelming evidence that those who undergo “gender transitioning” are more likely to commit suicide than those who are not given irreversible surgery. A Swedish study found that those who underwent “gender reassignment” surgery ended up with a 19.2 times greater risk of suicide.

Indeed, the most loving and helpful approach to people who think they are a different sex is not to validate them in their confusion but to show them the truth.

A new study on the side effects of transgender “sex change” surgeries discovered that 81 percent of those who had undergone “sex change” surgeries in the past five years reported experiencing pain simply from normal movement in the weeks and months that followed — and that many other side effects manifest as well.

