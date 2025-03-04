Canadian pedophile claiming to be woman under investigation for sexually assaulting female inmates

'Dangerous' pedophile Frederick Radcliffe, an inmate at the Grand Valley Institution for Women, has a violent criminal history that includes sexual assault charges.

(LifeSiteNews) — A male pedophile, claiming to be a woman, is under investigation for sexually assaulting female inmates in a Canadian women’s prison.

According to information published February 25 by Reduxx, two female inmates have accused Frederick Radcliffe, who uses the name Carissa Marie, of sexual assault at the Grand Valley Institution (GVI) for Women.

“Why has the Correctional Service of Canada placed me in this housing situation with Radcliffe, knowing how vulnerable I am as a survivor of sexual abuse that already occurred here in GVI?” one victim using the pseudonym Emma asked. She had previously been sexually assaulted by another trans-identified male inmate

“Why don’t my rights matter? Why doesn’t the CSC care about the trauma I’ve gone through, and why have they put me in a situation where I could become a victim again?” she questioned.

Radcliffe has a violent criminal history dating to 1989 when he was convicted for multiple acts of indecent exposure to young female victims.

Since then, he has been charged with several counts of sexual assault against girls as young as 13 years old. He has been declared a dangerous offender and given an indefinite prison sentence.

In 2017, Radcliffe began claiming that he was a woman and asking to be placed in a female prison. In 2023, he was transferred to the GVI for women, where he was reportedly “predatory right from the start.”

While only two women have filed official reports, several more have reported being assaulted by Radcliffe. He has since been transferred to a high security unit due to his ongoing assaults against women.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time women have been attacked by gender-confused men in women’s shelters. While the shelters were designed to protect women from predators, Liberal policies have allowed male predators to enter the facilities if they claim they are a woman.

Under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the policy is to place prisoners according to their preferred gender, not according to biology. As a result, male rapists and murderers can be sent to prisons with females.

In August, a 32-year-old man using the name Desiree Anderson but also known as Cody D’Entremont was charged with sexual assault at a women’s shelter in Windsor, Ontario.

Similarly, in 2022, a convicted sex offender pretended to be a woman to gain access to a woman’s shelter. While there, he allegedly raped a female resident.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre recently condemned the policy after a “sadistic” killer claimed he is female and asked to be placed in a women’s prison.

Share











