Canadian People’s Party leader says he’s thankful he didn’t cave in to ‘pressure’ to get COVID shots

Maxime Bernier is alive and well and letting people know that his party rejects restrictions on freedom.

(LifeSiteNews) – People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier proclaimed over the weekend that he is happy he made the “rational” decision to not get “their” COVID vaccines.

“Despite all the pressure, coercion and persecution from authoritarian governments, I freely made a rational decision not to get their ‘vaccine.’ It’s my body,” Bernier tweeted Sunday.

“I am still alive and in great shape!”

For well over a year, Bernier has been vocal against both COVID lockdown rules as well as mandates imposed by the Canadian federal and provincial governments.

For the past two weeks, he has been in the far eastern Canadian Maritime provinces on tour to promote his PPC as an alternative for Canadian voters.

Bernier made it a point that his trip to eastern Canada had to be completed by car because he was not jabbed and it was the only way he could travel there.

Last fall, the government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau put in place a mandate that in effect bans those who have chosen not to get the COVID vaccines to travel ban by air, rail, or sea. The travel vaccine mandate bans Canadians from flying within Canada as well as out of the county.

However, enforcement of the rule is the responsibility of airlines, some of which offer paths for medical and religious exemptions.

In March, the federal government eased some COVID rules for travelers who have had the jabs, but it refused to budge on dropping its ban on the vaccine free.

On May 3, after many Canadian politicians took to Twitter to claim they were pro-abortion considering the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft leak indicating the Roe v. Wade would be overturned, Bernier had this to say.

“A woman should have the right to decide freely what substance is being injected in her body, without pressure, threats or coercion,” Bernier tweeted.

In last fall’s federal election, Bernier ran a campaign on freedom, fighting against vaccine passports, mandates, and masks as well as government overreach. He was the only party leader to do so.

The PPC did not win any seats but managed to pick up a larger percentage of the popular vote at 5 percent.

The PPC’s party platform blasts COVID-19 lockdowns, vaccine passports, and mask mandates.

The party has come out against attacks on freedom of speech, as well as what Bernier calls Trudeau’s “woke fanaticism.”

Bernier was onsite for the trucker Freedom Convoy protest against COVID mandates in Ottawa in February to show his support for the cause. He also blasted the use of the Emergencies Act (EA) by Trudeau to quash the trucker convoy.

Bernier fighting Trudeau’s travel vaccine mandates in federal court

Earlier in the year, Bernier with the help of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) brought forth a legal challenge against Trudeau’s vaccine travel mandates.

“Not only am I prevented from traveling easily across the country and doing my job properly as a federal party leader, but millions of Canadians from all walks of life are preventing from leading normal lives with this travel ban. It’s a clear violation of our basic rights to mobility, and I hope the court will strike it down,” Bernier said regarding his legal challenge.

Last week, the JCCF announced that a Canadian federal court has set a trial date of September 19 for the legal challenge.

Bernier’s legal challenge cites that Trudeau’s travel jab mandate prevents vaccine-free Canadians from going to see sicked loved ones, traveling to earn income, not being able to see family or friends, and not being able to “live ordinary lives.”

“Expert medical evidence now filed with the court ranges from scientific evidence about Covid spread among both vaccinated and unvaccinated; risks associated with taking the new Covid vaccines; vaccine harms such as myocarditis and possible effects on fertility; and the superiority of natural immunity,” the JCCF said regarding its legal challenge.

Bernier’s legal challenge also includes former Newfoundland Premier Brian Peckford, the author of Canada’s current EA, or Emergencies Act, as an applicant.

Trudeau’s COVID jab travel policy has been blasted by some opposition Conservative Party of Canada MPs as a “vindictive” mandate that must be repealed.

However, it should be noted that until former CPC leader Erin O’Toole was ousted, most within the party stayed silent against the COVID jab mandates.

One exception was CPC MP Leslyn Lewis, who consistently spoke out against the jab mandates.

According to a growing body of data, vaccine mandates and passports are a failed strategy for tackling COVID.

COVID vaccine mandates have split Canadian society and the shots themselves approved for use in Canada have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

They also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result of this, many Catholics and other Christians refuse to take them.

COVID-19 has extremely high survivability among most groups, and studies show a minimal risk of asymptomatic spread. Research also indicates that post-infection natural immunity is far superior to vaccine-induced immunity.

