Conservative MP says he would ban top Canadian officials from ‘involvement with the World Economic Forum’

He made the remarks as the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is taking place in Davos, Switzerland.

(LifeSiteNews) – Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre tweeted Monday that he would forbid government officials from working with the World Economic Forum.

As Prime Minister, I will ban ministers and other top officials from involvement with the World Economic Forum. Become a member so you can vote: https://t.co/fSIdr4SUbt pic.twitter.com/URjf9i4Ngc — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) May 23, 2022

Poilievre began his campaign to be the head of the CPC in February and has consistently expressed his intention to have a freer Canada devoid of globalist control.

“Work for Canada,” he said. “If you want to go to Davos, to that conference, make it a one-way ticket, but you can’t be part of our government and working for a policy agenda that is against the interests of our people.”

The WEF’s 2022 meeting is continuing the themes of Klaus Schwab’s Great Reset agenda, focusing on massive economic changes, environmentalism, and the continual advancement of public health encroachment in the lives of ordinary citizens.

In addition to stating his intention to ban Canadian ministers from participating in WEF activities, Poilievre slammed “gas-guzzling limousine elites” present at Davos “to lecture working class people on carbon emissions.”

The gas-guzzling limousine elites gather at the World Economic Forum to lecture working class people on carbon emissions. When I’m Prime Minister, no minister or top government official will be at this conference. Join to vote: https://t.co/fSIdr4BR9t https://t.co/QkpPex9qRz — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) May 23, 2022

Members of the Canadian legacy media jumped at the chance to criticize Poilievre and to defend the WEF.

CBC host Evan Solomon tweeted, “This promise to ‘ban’ ministers from attending the WEF is odd for a potential CPC leader — after all, Stephen Harper attended multiple times to make major announcements, as did senior Ministers like Baird, Fast, Flaherty and this year President Zelensky addressed forum.”

This promise to “ban” ministers from attending the WEF is odd for a potential CPC leader—after all, Stephen Harper attended multiple times to make major announcements, as did senior Ministers like Baird, Fast, Flaherty and this year President Zelensky addressed forum. #cdnpoli https://t.co/rC9nFMHxcF — Evan Solomon (@EvanLSolomon) May 24, 2022

While it is true that Harper, the former Canadian prime minister, and some ministers attended WEF events in the past, Poilievre made his decision in light of the current direction the organization has taken in recent years. It is not clear why Solomon mentioned the attendance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Poilievre did not say he would ban ministers from other nations from attending.

Globe and Mail columnist Robyn Urback tweet a sarcastic remark about Poilievre’s statements: “I will make Canada the freest country on earth by banning certain people from participating in something the internet told me was bad.”

I will make Canada the freest country on earth by banning certain people from participating in something the internet told me was bad https://t.co/g3A15w68Qb — Robyn Urback (@RobynUrback) May 23, 2022

Urback writes for a major paper with an internet subscription, thus it is unclear if she believes that researching things via the internet invalidates conclusions about organizations.

Although Poilievre has spoken out in favor of conservative and populist causes since his CPC candidacy began in February, he has not been known as a social conservative.

He has supported LGBT and abortion “rights” with his voting decisions in parliament, even voting for the so-called “conversion therapy bill” that political commentators and lawyers say has essentially criminalized parents teaching their own children the Bible’s view on sexuality.

Poilievre also voted against a pro-life bill that sought to ban the blatantly evil practice of sex-selective abortion.

