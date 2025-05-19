Canadian PM Mark Carney meets Pope Leo XIV after inaugural Mass at Vatican

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, a pro-abortion Catholic, attended Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural Mass, received Communion, and was granted a brief audience with the pontiff.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was given a brief audience with Pope Leo XIV after the pontiff’s inaugural Mass at the Vatican.

On Sunday, May 18, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife Dianna were given an audience with the newly appointed Pope Leo XIV following his inaugural Mass in St. Peter’s Square. Carney also met with various other world leaders, including the prime ministers of Australia, Croatia and Ireland, as well as the presidents of Israel and Nigeria.

“Today we gathered at the Vatican to celebrate the Inauguration of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV,” Carney wrote on X following the Mass.

“The beginning of his papacy marks a moment for renewal and hope for over a billion Catholics worldwide,” he continued. “It was a moment of profound faith and reflection, one I’ll carry with me in the work ahead.”

Today we gathered at the Vatican to celebrate the Inauguration of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. The beginning of his papacy marks a moment for renewal and hope for over a billion Catholics worldwide. It was a moment of profound faith and reflection, one… pic.twitter.com/6NrhTxbLY7 — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) May 18, 2025

Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural Mass was replete with symbolism and scriptural readings designed to highlight the Petrine office, during which the pontiff wasinvested with the traditional papal symbols of Pallium and Ring.

During the Mass, Carney, a self-professed Catholic and radical abortion advocate, was given a place of honor in the second row along with his wife.

Photographs of the event, published by The Canadian Press, show Carney receiving Holy Communion from a deacon during the Mass, despite his pro-abortion advocacy.

Carney’s reception of the Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Jesus Christ comes just a few weeks after he championed his pro-abortion position in the newly released Liberal Party platform.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the self-proclaimed Catholic has received Communion while “unreservedly” supporting abortion.

Carney had offered his “prayers” and best “wishes” to Pope Leo XIV after his election to serve as successor to St. Peter.

Carney, known for his globalist outlook and ties, also wrote, “At a time of global challenges, may his pontificate carry forward a mission of solidarity, compassion, and dignity for all.”

