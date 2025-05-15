Canadian PM Mark Carney to attend inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV

The recently elected Canadian leader, a professed Catholic who supports abortion, will join other world leaders in Rome this weekend.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, a practicing Catholic despite his pro-abortion views, will attend the installation and opening Mass for Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate this coming weekend.

A statement from Carney’s office noted that he will travel to Rome and stay there from May 16 to May 19 to attend the papal Mass.

Carney is expected to meet with other world leaders in Rome to “discuss deepening trade, commerce, and cultural ties.”

His trip to Vatican City comes only days before the nation’s Parliament is set to resume on May 26 and less than a month after his Liberal party won a minority government in a federal election.

Pope Leo XIV’s opening Mass will be held on Sunday, May 18, in St. Peter’s Square at 10 a.m. local time. After the Mass, Leo will give the customary Sunday Regina Caeli address.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, a Catholic as well but pro-life, will lead the United States’ official delegation to the Vatican City on Sunday to attend the Mass.

Carney had offered his “prayers” and best “wishes” to Pope Leo XIV after the election to serve as successor to St. Peter.

Carney, who is known for his globalist outlook and ties, also wrote, “At a time of global challenges, may his pontificate carry forward a mission of solidarity, compassion, and dignity for all.”

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, who is also Catholic, offered a more lengthy and joyful congratulations for Pope Leo XIV, praising him for being the first pope from North America.

Under Carney, the Liberals are expected to continue much of what they did under Justin Trudeau, including the party’s zealous push in favor of abortion, euthanasia, radical gender ideology, internet regulation, and so-called “climate change” policies.

