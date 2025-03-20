Canadian PM Mark Carney to call snap election for April 28: report

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is reportedly calling a snap election for April 28 amid a trade war with the United States, according to inside sources.

On April 28, Canadians will head to the polls in a snap election called by newly appointed Prime Minister Mark Carney, according to an inside source speaking anonymously to the Associated Press.

“The official says Carney will go to the governor-general on Sunday and request to dissolve Parliament,” the report said. “The governor-general holds a constitutional and ceremonial role as the representative of Canada’s head of state, King Charles III.”

The election call comes as Canada is in a trade war with the United States, a move which has resulted in an unexpected comeback for the Liberal Party.

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has yet to respond to the election rumors.

Carney’s rumored election call comes after he recently attempted to gain favor with Canadians by dropping the infamous carbon tax to zero percent. Critics are calling the move nothing more than a political ploy.

Carney, whose ties to globalist groups have had Poilievre call him the World Economic Forum’s “golden boy,” has a history of promoting anti-life and anti-family agendas, including abortion and LGBT-related efforts.

Just recently, Carney criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for targeting woke ideology, and has vowed to promote “inclusiveness” in Canada.

Carney also said last week that he is willing to use all government powers, including “emergency powers,” to enforce his energy plan if elected prime minister.

