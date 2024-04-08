Canadian police launch investigation into alleged Chinese meddling 3 years after 2021 election

The head of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said information was received that 'prompted us to open an investigation' into possible election interference by Chinese agents.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Canada’s top police force, confirmed it has opened a criminal investigation into alleged meddling in the country’s 2021 federal election by agents of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Speaking last Thursday at the public inquiry looking into the alleged election meddling, RCMP commissioner Michael Duheme testified that while he will not disclose the full details about the investigation it is currently underway.

“We received information that prompted us to open an investigation,” he said.

The investigation will include an undisclosed number of people who were active in the 2021 campaign.

Sujit Choudhry, who serves as counsel for New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan, asked Duheme how many people will be investigated. Federal lawyers objected, however, with Justice Marie-Josée Hogue, who is heading the inquiry, saying, “There is no need to answer the question.”

Commission counsel Lynda Morgan then asked Duheme, “Were you made aware of an alleged foreign interference network in the Greater Toronto Area?”

“I don’t recall having anything in writing,” he said in reply.

Morgan asked if Duheme was “made aware of allegations of reported vote buying in Richmond, B.C.?”

“No, because I believe that could have been a municipal matter which didn’t tie into our national security framework,” he said in reply.

Duheme was also asked by Morgan if he was “made aware of any information in relation to MP Han Dong and alleged foreign interference in Don Valley North?”

“Not to my recollection,” Duheme replied.

Morgan continued pressing Duheme, asking him if he was “aware of any information about alleged People’s Republic of China foreign interference in the 2021 election?”

Duheme said that he was “not 100 percent sure if it was during the election.” However, in 2021, the RCMP in testimony at the House of Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations revealed that they did get hundreds of tips which alleged that CCP agents were engaging in clandestine activities.

Former RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki testified that they receive an average of 120 tips a day.

The Foreign Interference Commission is being headed by Hogue, who had earlier said she and her lawyers will remain “impartial” and will not be influenced by politics. The commission is tasked with examining and assessing “the interference by China, Russia and other foreign states or non-state actors, including any potential impacts, to confirm the integrity of, and any impacts on, the 43rd and 44th general elections (2019 and 2021 elections) at the national and electoral district levels.”

In January, Hogue said that she would “uncover the truth whatever it may be.”

Thus far, the testimony at the Commission has revealed that former Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP Kenny Chiu said he felt “betrayed” by the federal government after only now learning he was the target of agents of the CCP.

Also, the public has learned via the inquiry from Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault that he was secretly warned by security agents of irregularities in the 2019 election as well.

Duheme, as reported by LifeSiteNews in another testimony relating to the SNC-Lavalin scandal involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, recently said that “no one is above the law” when it comes to investigating serious matters involving the nation’s integrity and security.

Many Canadians, especially pro-freedom Chinese Canadians, are concerned considering Trudeau’s past praise for China’s “basic dictatorship” and his labeling of the authoritarian nation as his favorite country other than his own.

The potential CCP meddling in Canada’s elections by agents of the CCP has many Canadians worried as well.

Indeed, it appears the tentacles of the CCP in Canada run deep. In December, LifeSiteNews reported on how it was confirmed to MPs that “yes,” the CCP operated police “stations” in multiple locations in Canada, which allegedly serve to target its citizens abroad, but no one has been held accountable yet for allowing this to happen.

The public inquiry into alleged meddling in Canada’s two most recent federal elections by agents of CCP began last week with testimony from Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault, who confirmed he was secretly warned by security agents of irregularities in the 2019 election.

