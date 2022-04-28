Canadian police monitored social media accounts of Tucker Carlson, other journalists during Freedom Convoy

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police also monitored the accounts of Fox News’s Greg Re, Rebel News’s Ian Miles Cheong and Ezra Levant, True North News’s Andrew Lawton and Cosmin Dzsurdzsa, and the Counter Signal’s Keean Bexte, among others.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) monitored the social media accounts of several Canadian and American journalists, going into media damage control after leaked WhatsApp group chats showing officers vulgarly mocking protesters went public.

As reported by Rebel News’ Sheila Gunn Reid, documents she was able to obtain indicate that the RCMP’s social media team screenshotted and monitored multiple journalists’ accounts while in damage control mode.

Some of the journalists whose social media accounts were monitored include Rebel News’s Ian Miles Cheong and Ezra Levant, True North News’s Andrew Lawton and Cosmin Dzsurdzsa, the Counter Signal’s Keean Bexte, and even Fox News’s Greg Re and Tucker Carlson. Also monitored were the National Post’s Rupa Subramanya and independent journalist Benny Johnson.

The reason for the RCMP surveillance of journalists’ social media came about after Rebel News on February 19 revealed multiple screenshots appearing to show RCMP police members of its Musical Ride team indicating glee about their crackdown of the Freedom Convoy.

One officer reportedly wrote, “Don’t kick all of them out until next weeks group gets our turn” and also “Time for the protesters to hear our jackboots on the ground.”

Another RCMP officer appeared to show pleasure because one protester, an elderly lady, got trampled by a horse.

“Just watched the horse video – that is awesome,” the officer said, adding, “we should practice that manoeuvre.”

After the leaked texts went public, the RCMP went into damage control mode and had to release an official statement confirming the authenticity of the chats.

The Rebel News documents indicated an RCMP in full crisis mode, with many on its social media teams exchanging multiple emails about the issue.

Wrote Gunn Reid, the RCMP “sought to identify and delete any promotional postings the agency had used featuring police officers involved in the internal leaked chats.”

Public backlash against the RCMP was strong after the leaked chats were made public.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Ask Elon Musk to REINSTATE LifeSite's Twitter accounts Show Petition Text 14332 have signed the petition. Let's get to 15000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, asking him to reinstate LifeSiteNews' truth-telling Twitter accounts which have been suspended since early 2021. After contentious negotiations, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has purchased Twitter, thereby transforming the tech giant into a private company. A self-styled "free speech absolutist," Mr. Musk's entrepreneurial spirit may define his approach to governing Twitter, where, in the marketplace of ideas, the best ideas - not those aided by censorship - will naturally prevail among the competition. Of course, there are limits to free speech. But, for too long, Big Tech giants (including, Twitter, Google, YouTube and Facebook) have subjected their conservative and Christian users to all forms of censorship, desperately trying to silence our voices. So if, as it seems, Mr. Musk will level the playing field for conservatives and Christians and allow a true exchange of ideas to occur on his platform, then we look forward to our chance to re-engage on Twitter. Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, asking him to reactivate LifeSiteNews' truth-telling Twitter accounts which have been suspended since early 2021. They are: https://twitter.com/LifeSite

https://twitter.com/LSNCatholic

https://twitter.com/WCDM_LSN

https://twitter.com/WCEA_LSN These accounts have been blocked by the outgoing Twitter regime for more than a year for calling a ‘transgender woman’ (Assistant Secretary of Health, 'Rachel' Levine), a man, and for tweeting an article about the same person. The article we tweeted makes mention of the troubling paradox of having a person who denies the basic science of the human anatomy be in an authoritative position in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), but does not cast aspersions or any other such “hate speech” against Levine, according to Twitter’s "rules." It is our fervant hope that Mr. Musk intends to allow - rather than censor - our descriptions of reality as we know them to be true in regards to human sexuality, as well as in other areas of life. Mr. Musk evidently understands how significant freedom of speech is to the functioning of a free society as he was quoted as saying that this deal is important for "the future of civlization." LifeSiteNews believes that being able to spread the truth in charity is absolutely vital for the future of society, as the "truth shall make you free." (Jn 8:32) And so, in order for us to charitably spread the truth far and wide, we now seek to re-engage on Twitter's public square. Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition to Elon Musk, urging him to now reinstate LifeSiteNews' suspended Twitter accounts. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Free speech advocate Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44 billion' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-elon-musk-buys-twitter 'Twitter suspends two LifeSite accounts for calling ‘transgender woman’ a man' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/twitter-suspends-two-lifesite-accounts-for-calling-transgender-woman-a-man/ 'Do Catholics need a ‘free speech champion’ like Elon Musk?' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/do-catholics-need-a-free-speech-champion-like-elon-musk/ **Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The Rebel News documents also show that RCMP top brass wanted to know who the whistleblower was who leaked the chats to the media.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act (EA) on February 14, claiming it was needed to deal with the Freedom Convoy protesters, who were demanding an end to all COVID mandates.

As a result, Ottawa police had assistance from multiple police forces in Canada, including the RCMP.

Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23 after protesters had been cleared out.

Recently, one of the news outlets whose journalists’ social media were monitored, True North, first reported that the RCMP billed taxpayers of whopping $234,995.79 for breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffets at the Ottawa hotel the Fairmont Chateau Laurier.

As for Trudeau, on Monday he appointed a judge with known ties to the Liberal Party to oversee an inquiry into his government’s invocation of EA that was used to crush the trucker Freedom Convoy in February.

Civil liberties groups, including the CCLA, have called for an independent public inquiry into Trudeau’s use of the EA.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) is suing the federal government for its abuse of the EA, which was used to quash the Freedom Convoy.

Recently, the author of the EA itself warned that Trudeau’s use of it may have set a bad precedent.

Share











