Canadian police officer found guilty of misconduct for probing infant deaths following COVID vaccination

(LifeSiteNews) — An Ottawa police officer has been found guilty of “discreditable conduct” for investigating a rash of sudden infant deaths following the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a March 25 decision, retired superintendent Christopher Renwick ruled that Ottawa Police Service detective Helen Grus brought “discredit upon the reputation of the Ottawa Police Service” when she investigated a potential link between infant deaths and the COVID shot.

The OPS alleged that Grus “self-initiated an unauthorized project, wherein she accessed nine child and/or infant death cases in which she had no investigative role/responsibility, and failed to then record her involvement or finding in the files.”

Beginning in December 2021, Grus began questioning if COVID vaccination played a role in the increasing number of infant deaths she was reportedly witnessing. Accordingly, she attempted to determine if either the babies or their parents had received the experimental vaccine which had recently rolled out.

After it was revealed that Grus was conducting these investigations, she was suspended from performing her duties by the Ottawa Police Service’s professional standards unit, which filed a disciplinary charge against her and forced her to defend her actions in front of a tribunal.

It is alleged by OPS administration that she transgressed a professional boundary by looking into the infant deaths for cases in which she had no investigative role. One incident occurred in January 2022, when Grus allegedly contacted the father of an infant who suddenly died to inquire into the vaccination status of the mother.

Grus and her lawyer, Bath-Sheba van den Berg, argued that the probe into the deaths was within Grus’ sphere of authority as a member of the sex assault and child abuse (SACA) unit, which is tasked with investigating deaths of children under five.

Additionally, protocol for SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) includes gathering information regarding the medical history of parents, including all street, over-the-counter and prescription drug use.

During the hearing, van den Berg argued that Grus had taken “reasonable steps” after noticing a “doubling or tripling” of infant deaths since the COVID vaccine rollout.

Furthermore, Grus “saw it as her duty to investigative criminal negligence on the part of the government.”

However, Renwick responded, “I accept that an underlying motivation was a perceived increase of infant deaths since COVID-19 and the implementation of vaccinations, but I find that the evidence supports that she applied her own personal views on the risks and dangers of vaccination policy, formed by her self-initiated research and her strong opposition to her employer’s decision to implement a mandatory vaccination policy.”

“Det. Grus allowed her personal beliefs and opinions to seep into her professional responsibilities and cloud her judgment and, ultimately, her professional conduct,” he ruled.

It is worth noting that the experimental COVID vaccines have been linked to a multitude of negative health outcomes, including death, facts which were often ignored or suppressed by governments and legacy media outlets across the world.

