Canadian police officer who donated to Freedom Convoy charged with ‘discreditable conduct’

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – A member of the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is being charged with discreditable conduct by her police force because she financially supported to the Freedom Convoy despite her donation happening well before police cleared out the convoy.

According to a True North report, the OPS claims that its own Constable Kristina Neilson had given money to the Freedom Convoy on February 5. Because of this, it was an act done “in a disorderly manner,” the OPS claims.

The OPS said Neilson knew she was supporting what the force had called an “illegal occupation.”

However, on February 5, there had yet to be any police action taken against the Freedom Convoy.

Neilson on September 15 appeared before a disciplinary hearing to face charges of one count of discreditable conduct.

According to local Ottawa media, Neilson did not submit a plea, but she will have another hearing later this month.

During Neilson’s hearing, union representative Patrick Laflamme noted that she wanted to quickly resolve the matter as it was causing stress.

The OPS said that Neilson, if found guilty of misconduct, could be demoted or even fired.

Canada’s draconian COVID measures were the catalyst for the Freedom Convoy, which took to the streets of Ottawa to demand an end to all mandates for three weeks in February. As a result, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on February 14 enacted the Emergencies Act to shut down the Freedom Convoy.

Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23.

The Freedom Convoy’s GiveSendGo managed to raise millions before being shut down by an Ontario judge.

However, Neilson’s donation was made before that happened.

The GiveSendGo was started when the Freedom Convoy’s GoFundMe was shut down after raising more than $10 million in only a few weeks.

In March, OPS interim chief Steve Bell said his department would investigate any member of the force who donated to the Freedom Convoy.

Bell recently acknowledged his department did not request that Trudeau invoke EA to take down the Freedom Convoy, however.

Thousands of Canadians from all walks of life, including many politicians, donated to the Freedom Convoy.

However, many were then targeted by the Trudeau government for financially supporting the convoy.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who has ties to the globalist World Economic Forum (WEF), used the EA to shut down the Freedom Convoy’s GoFundMe page, in addition to monitoring “all forms of transactions, including digital assets such as cryptocurrencies.”

The EA was also used to freeze hundreds of bank accounts, some of whom for people were not actively involved in the protests. It was the task of Canada’s national police force, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), to provide banks the lists of accounts that should be frozen. However, banks froze many accounts at their own discretion.

A recent internal cabinet poll showed that the majority of Canadians believed the use of the EA by Trudeau was excessive.

