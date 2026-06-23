Canadian police say Muslim ‘call to prayer’ will proceed despite noise concerns

Police also said that they would investigate alleged ‘threats’ over the ‘call to prayer’ under Canada’s radical new anti-freedom legislation, Bill C-9.

REGINA, Saskatchewan ( LifeSiteNews ) — A growing public discussion about an Islamic “call to prayer” being loudly rung out in a majority-Christian Canadian city has resulted in local police stating that the mosque will be allowed to continue blaring the call via a “downtown, rooftop speaker.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, on June 19, the Regina City Jamia Masjid mosque did a “sound test” of its call “to prayer” from four loudspeakers, which lasted for about three minutes. The event was dubbed a “historic milestone.”

A video of the test was shared on YouTube, with some commentators calling it a “terrible idea.” Since then, a heated public discussion has ensued, prompting the Regina Police Service to issue a statement.

“The Regina Police Service (RPS) is aware of public discussion around a permit issued by the RPS to a local faith group to amplify their call to prayer via their downtown, rooftop speaker. The call lasts approximately three minutes and takes place over the noon hour on Fridays,” said the RPS in a post on social media on June 22.

According to the RPS, a “consistent process is followed when assessing amplification permits” relating to the city’s noise bylaw No 6980.

The RPS said it issues over 100 “amplification permits to various community groups” every year, and that, based on information it was given, the Jamia Masjid mosque’s request “falls within bylaw requirements.”

“The current permit is in place until July 10, 2026 at which time the City of Regina and RPS will review the application,” it said.

The RPS then stated that it was “aware” of “threats being made” because of the “call to prayer” and that, in response, an “enhanced police presence will be visible around Muslim places of gathering.”

“Threats will be taken seriously and investigated under recently enhanced Canadian hate crimes legislation,” said the RPS.

Just recently, Canadian federal MPs passed Bill C-9 , or “An Act to amend the Criminal Code (hate propaganda, hate crime, and access to religious or cultural places).”

The bill threatens to criminalize quoting parts of the Bible, including on homosexuality, and constitutional experts have it, saying that it will allow empowered police and the government to go after those deemed to have violated a person’s “feelings” in a “hateful” way.

In an opinion piece about the Regina mosque’s “call to prayer” horns, posted in the Western Standard, Christopher Oldcorn said that the residents of Regina should “call it what it is: a warning siren.”

Under the Liberal government of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada let in a record number of immigrants, many from Muslim nations.

This has caused certain issues in Canada. As reported by LifeSiteNews, a Canadian public school in Calgary faced backlash after essentially banning children from eating in the school cafeteria, which was deemed a “no food space” during Ramadan to avoid offending fasting Muslim students.

Current Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is fully onboard with what in Canada is dubbed a “multicultural” identity, which in reality often downplays the Christian heritage of those who founded Canada’s hospitals, schools, and infrastructure.

Just a few months ago, Carney was criticized heavily for suggesting that “Muslim values” are “Canadian values,” with many pointing out that Canada is a nation founded by Christians and is not an Islamic state.

Carney failed to mention the fact that Christianity – in particular, Catholicism – is a targeted faith in Canada. More than 100 Catholic churches have been burned or vandalized in recent years.

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