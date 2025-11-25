Canadian police veterans’ group promotes euthanasia presentation to members

The Nova Scotia RCMP Veterans Association encouraged members, many of whom suffer from PTSD, to attend a presentation by a euthanasia practitioner, and one veteran with cancer was personally invited.

MIDDLE SACKVILLE, Nova Scotia (LifeSiteNews) — A Nova Scotia police veterans’ group has been exposed for advertising euthanasia to its members.

In a November 20 email leaked to CAF veteran Kelsi Sheren, the Nova Scotia branch of the RCMP Veterans Association encouraged veterans to attend a presentation on so-called “medical assistance in dying” (MAID), in the latest move to push death on Canadian veterans.

“I served for 32 years on the West Coast and retired in 2019,” the RCMP member who leaked the email wrote. “As a Christian and a retired member of the RCMP I wanted to share this with you. I’m trying to wrap my head around this shocking email. I’m shocked it’s come to this.”

The event will take place on November 22 at St. John the Evangelist Anglican Parish. The presentation will be given by Dr. Gordan Gubitz, who is known for as a euthanasia practitioner and the Clinical Lead for MAID in Nova Scotia. Sheren condemned the event as “coercion,” warning that “this is a state-aligned institution… normalizing death as a service to the very people they already failed to support in life. This was a information session, to ‘educate’ veterans [whose] rates of PTSD and suicidality were already sky high. How they can apply or use MAID.”

In an interview with LifeSiteNews, a military chaplain wishing to remain anonymous warned that “This is clearly the culture of death spreading its tentacles, and is a huge insult to veterans.”

“As a military chaplain, it’s ironic how not long ago [we] focused on suicide prevention… this attested to the value of human life,” he continued. “While, at the moment, efforts are clearly being focused on suicide facilitation.”

“I know for myself and several of my chaplain colleagues, we are already making plans to exit the military,” the chaplain disclosed. “This is not what we signed up for. This is not the country we swore to defend.”

After the leaked email went viral on social media, a RCMP veteran suffering from cancer revealed that he was personally invited to the event, in what appeared to be a coercive tactic to force him to choose suicide.

People This is bad…: so much worse than anyone thought. The enemy is in the gate. I need your help. pic.twitter.com/POhXMkQ8N9 — Kelsi Sheren (@KelsiBurns) November 21, 2025

“Not only did I [receive] that email, I received a phone call asking if I was going to attend,” he told Sheren. “Based on the severity of my illness I believe I was directly targeted.”

The veteran further revealed that the presentation is not exclusive to Nova Scotia but is part of a country-wide initiative to promote euthanasia to veterans.

“As part of the new budget it appears that the government may be looking to move the RCMP away from veterans affairs to another government run entity that will manage RCMP disability benefits and healthcare for our veterans,” the veteran explained. “There is significant concern in our organization as to what this is going to mean for our vets. The fact that they are now pushing MAID to our vets, most of [whom] suffer from PTSD, is of grave concern.”

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, earlier this month, Sheren told the House of Commons that no less than 20 of her colleagues were offered unsolicited state-sponsored euthanasia.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, it was revealed last year that the federal department in charge of helping Canadian veterans appears to have purposefully prevented the existence of a paper after scandalous reports surfaced alleging that caseworkers had recommended euthanasia to suffering service members.

LifeSiteNews recently published a report noting how a Canadian combat veteran and artillery gunner revealed, while speaking on a podcast with Dr. Jordan Peterson, that the drugs used in MAID essentially waterboard a person to death. Assisted suicide was legalized by the Liberal government of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2016.

A new Euthanasia Prevention Coalition report has revealed that Canada has euthanized 90,000 people since 2016.

