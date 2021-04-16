Canadian politicians blast COVID restrictions as ineffective, damaging

CONTACT YOUR MP & MPP: Tell them to rethink the latest stay-at-home order! Click to contact your MPP, now.

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 16, 2021 ( LifeSiteNews ) — A coalition of Canadian politicians gathered in Ottawa on Thursday to argue that governments are responsible for “a series of failures” regarding COVID lockdowns and that alternative virus treatments should be promoted by governments.

“No one here should expect perfection from the government, but we should expect the government to learn and respond quickly. And what we have seen from our government is a series of failures, and I will outline them today,” said Independent MP Derek Sloan speaking from the West Block of Canada’s parliament.

Sloan stated that a major (third) failure of governments was in its apparent lack of a willingness to “engage in experimental and prophylactic usage of promising drug and vitamin treatments.”

“The studies on the correlation between high vitamin D levels and positive outcomes with COVID have been impervious,” said Sloan, citing a new study from The Karolinska Institute, just published in the journal Lancet, on how vitamin D offers a great degree of protection against respiratory viruses.

“Recently, the World Health Organization updated its guide on therapeutics and COVID-19. Under ivermectin, the meta-analysis shows an 81 percent drop in mortality among those who used ivermectin as opposed to standard care. It also shows a 64 percent decrease in hospitalization. Nonetheless, the World Health Organization refuses to endorse it because it claims the confidence level is low. It is shocking to me that these global elites would continue to treat this long-used drug as experimental while treating novel vaccines that were only studied by the companies, treating them as ironclad. And we are seeing issues with some of these vaccines right now.”

Sloan was joined by Independent Ontario MPP Randy Hillier, and former federal MP and leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Maxime Bernier, who all spoke about their opposition to lockdowns.

The group was speaking as part of the non-partisan “End the Lockdowns National Caucus,” founded by Hillier, Sloan, and Bernier. The group states it is “unified in pursuit of the truth, and resolved to ensure there is open, honest, and public debate regarding the COVID-19 government response.”

The “End the Lockdowns National Caucus” was created by Liberty Coalition Canada (LCC). At their Thursday press conference, the group was also joined by Pastor Michael Thiessen of Grace Baptist Church in Alliston, Ontario, who serves as the LCC campaign manager.

Sloan said the “first failure” of the federal government was that it took too long to close the border, citing an example of how Taiwan implemented travel measures on January 1, 2020.

“Our public health authorities were calling them racist and ineffective four months after this time,” said Sloan.

“Taiwan is only roughly 100 miles off the coast of China, and yet they have had 11 total COVID deaths to date. That is 11 total, not 11 per million, but 11. This early failure to restrict travel, I believe, enabled the virus to gather critical steam here in Canada.”

Sloan stated that the “second failure” of governments was not to protect the elderly promptly.

He went onto note that another problem consisted in the “failure of the federal government to give any useful information on COVID-19.”

“Yes, they gave us case numbers and death counts. However, they did nothing to quell the fear,” said Sloan. “We know through Statistics Canada that 95 percent approximately of fatalities in Canada due to COVID have been the elderly. Children 19 and under have rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent. And I got this data this morning, zero-point-zero percent chance of dying from COVID. That data is accurate as of April 29 from Government of Canada sources, there have been seven total deaths of those aged 0 to 19. We have lost far more kids to suicide than this.”

Sloan concluded by saying that Canada needs to “open up,” and that “the government could do it now, but they are lulled into a false sense of security that is bankrupting our country day by day.”

Sloan was booted from the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) in January by his own caucus members. Since leaving the CPC, Sloan has become more outspoken against COVID lockdowns as well as potential mandatory vaccines.

“I believe our province and our country is facing the greatest threat that it has ever faced”

Hillier, who has been very vocal against restrictions enacted due to COVID in his home province of Ontario, took the stage after Sloan and got straight to his point that lockdowns are the “threat,” and “not COVID.”

“I believe our province and our country is facing the greatest threat that it has ever faced in its existence and in its history. This threat, it’s not external. This threat is not COVID. This threat is a struggle and a conflict,” said Hillier.

“For the conscience of Canadians, we have seen all our governments enact measures that are unconnected, measures that are unconstitutional, measures that are political, under the pretext of a health crisis … we have engaged in tremendous censorship in our society.”

Hillier went on to state that Canadians have engaged in the “self-censorship of ourselves in our desire for conformity.”

“We have attacked and no one will uphold. Our freedom of conscience, our freedom of worship, our freedom of mobility. Our freedom of speech. Our freedom to assemble and to gather peacefully, all of those are under attack in Ontario and many other provinces, our provinces will not uphold the rule of law. Our federal government will not uphold the rule of law. And we are becoming a lawless society without freedom. That’s what has happened,” said Hillier.

“And it’s happened because we prevent honest discussion … People are ridiculed and scorned, for speaking of evidence and data that contradicts the public health narrative.”

In March, Hillier said in a powerful video message that people’s “compliance and obedience” perpetuates coronavirus lockdowns, which will end only when people “stand up” and take back their freedoms.

“Science in and of itself has no moral ability”

After Hillier, Pastor Thiessen spoke, saying that one of the things “we need to realize in the middle of this crisis” is that science is “not a moral authority.”

“Most people today are saying to me, follow the science. Trust the science to get us through this. The science says this for today. But science in and of itself has no moral ability … but the direction, the directional use of science must be guided by another discipline,” said Thiessen.

“For the past 13 months, Canada has egregiously ignored the rule of law. We have become, as Mr. Hillier has just said, a lawless nation that has all but thrown out constitutional law. And even at times, with the entrance of police onto church property and shutting down different businesses and churches.”

“The Ten Commandments, the moral law of God, have provided the foundational principles for life, liberty, and justice,” said Thiessen.

“The moral law was designed to prevent and restrain evildoers and at the same time to provoke each person to acknowledge sin, blindness of our own behaviors and the validity of judgment upon ourselves. God is giving, has given us consciences in order to reveal our behaviors. These eternal principles have been applied in and codified for specific situations in Hebraic, Roman, British, and Canadian law, but now we have traded the Ten Commandments of eternal principles for Ten Thousand Covidien Commandments.”

“It was supposed to be a two-week measure to flatten the curve”

Bernier spoke next, giving his remarks in both in French and English. He said that “never in the history of mankind has a country locked up its entire population to stop the virus.”

“It is a failed experiment, and Canadians are paying the price. We must we must reopen our economy knowing that Canadians under the age of 70 have 99.95 percent survival rate among those infected with the virus. Canadians under 30 are more likely to die from the seasonal flu than from COVID-19,” said Bernier.

“The hysterical narrative is pushed by pushed above rational debate … hysteria must end. Common sense and scientific debate must prevail. Mr. Trudeau said vaccines were not enough to end mass violence and social distancing restrictions. The longer this … crisis lasts for Trudeau, the more money you can spend without drastic action and the more votes he can buy. We must open the economy and lock down Mr. Trudeau spending.”

Bernier has come out strongly against COVID lockdowns. He recently toured the province of British Columbia to speak out against lockdowns, and also paid a visit to Alberta where he stopped by the barricaded Grace Life Church, and also spoke at an anti-lockdown rally in Edmonton.

Early in the week, two prominent Canadian doctors Dr. Roger Hodkinson and Dr. Dennis Modry, publicly blasted their provincial government for “intimidating” people “into compliance” with COVID-19 lockdowns and have called on their provincial politicians to open everything up.

