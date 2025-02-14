Canadian politician’s car set on fire just days after speaking out against church arsons

Former British Columbia Conservative candidate Gwen O’Mahony says her car was deliberately set on fire just days after she gave an interview condemning church burnings across Canada.

NANAIMO, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) — Just days after condemning the slew of church burnings that have occurred across Canada in recent years, a British Columbia politican’s car was set ablaze in a seeming act of arson.

On February 11, former B.C. member of the legislative assembly (MLA) Gwen O’Mahony said she received a call from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) that her car had been deliberately set on fire, just days after she condemned the growing number of church burnings in the nation since 2021. O’Mahony served as an MLA for the left-wing New Democratic Party before switching her party affiliation and running as a candidate for the B.C. Conservatives.

“My car was deliberately set on fire just after my interview on church arsons aired,” O’Mahony posted on X. “The RCMP are investigating as an act of arson.”

The arsonist had reportedly stacked wood under the back of her car and then set it on fire. One of O’Mahony’s neighbours noticed the fire and called 911. Firefighters arrived and were able to extinguish the flames before they reached the gas tank.

“This was deliberate. There’s no way it was an accident,” O’Mahony told the Northern Beat. “As soon as I walked down there, the RCMP officer looked at me, and she says, ‘So do you have any enemies?’

“I said, ‘Well, I’m a BC Conservative, so I imagine I have quite a few.’”

The alleged arson attack came just a couple days after O’Mahony was interviewed by Rebel News regarding her views on the recent church burnings in Canada.

During the interview, O’Mahony condemned the 33 church burnings across Canada as an “anti-Christian hate crime.” Later, she pointed out that anti-Christian hate is rampant on social media, with users saying “things they would never post if, let’s say, for example, they were talking about… Islam or Sikhism.”

Indeed, beginning in 2021, the mainstream media ran with the unproven claim that hundreds of children were buried and disregarded by Catholic priests and nuns who ran some of the residential schools which were once-mandated by the federal government. Since then, over 100 churches have been burned or vandalized across Canada in seeming retribution.

Despite the attack on O’Mahony’s car, she says she is committed to continuing to speak out.

“A minority of extremists are pushing a weird agenda, and a lot of us are just getting sick of it,” she declared. “This woman is sick of it. This woman is not shutting up.”

Conservative Party Leader John Rustad responded to the alleged arson, offering his sympathies to O’Mahony and thanking her for her pro-Christian work.

“Gwen, I am so deeply angered to hear about this arson attack,” he wrote on X. “Thank you for the work you’ve done to highlight hate crimes that occurred against Christians when Churches were burnt down all across BC & Canada.”

“I’m proud of BC Conservatives like Gwen who refuse to be intimidated!” he declared.

