Canadian politicians, citizens sound alarm over Trump’s ’51st state’ comments

People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier warned that if Trump is serious, citizens should be concerned that he seems open to destroying 'our economy and our standard of living' to advance an imperialist agenda.

(LifeSiteNews) — While many have dismissed U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s rhetoric about annexing or absorbing Canada as a joke, others are warning that these threats should be taken seriously and that if this plan is actioned, it would spell disaster for North America.

While Trump’s comments appeared to be lighthearted at first, his recent declaration that he is keen on using “economic force” to compel Canada to join America has been met with harsh criticism from Canadians, some of whom see the move as a ploy to advance a nefarious agenda of imperialism at the expense of sovereignty.

People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, who endorsed Trump in the election, issued a scathing statement in response to Trump’s comments, accusing the soon-to-be president of adopting the “militaristic and imperialist attitude” of the “neoconservative establishment” in America that has for “decades … invaded, engineered coups, bombed, and killed thousands of innocents in countries that posed no threat to them, under the pretext of ‘protecting the free world.’”

One thing I’ve always despised about the USA is the militaristic and imperialist attitude of their neoconservative establishment, present in both the Democratic or Republican parties. For decades they’ve invaded, engineered coups, bombed, and killed thousands of innocents in… — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) January 8, 2025

Bernier further warned that while Trump says he does not intend to begin “bombing our cities and killing us like his predecessors” have done in Vietnam and Afghanistan, the use of “economic force” means Trump is willing to “destroy our economy and our standard of living” in order to advance his goals.

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre also responded to Trump’s comments in a serious manner, vowing to never allow Canada to be absorbed by America.

Canada will never be the 51st state. Period. We are a great and independent country. We are the best friend to the U.S. We spent billions of dollars and hundreds of lives helping Americans retaliate against Al-Qaeda’s 9/11 attacks. We supply the U.S. with billions of dollars of… — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) January 7, 2025

As LifeSiteNews has reported, the idea of a North American Union has been warned about before by anti-globalist conservatives. In fact, Pat Buchanan warned in 2007 that such a union is the ultimate goal of globalists.

“For generations U.S. and foreign elites have sought to diminish American sovereignty and dilute our national identity. The penultimate step to world government, a North American Union built on the model of the European Union — which would one day merge with it in a World Union of Nations and Peoples — is on the table,” he said.

From the Canadian perspective, many citizens online seem to share Buchanan’s sentiment that such a merger between the U.S. and Canada is part of a globalist plot to usher in a “New World Order.”

I’m old enough to remember when merging Canada and the US was a key part of the NWO. — Canadian Refusenik 🍁 (@cdnrefusenik) January 7, 2025

It’s amazing that some of the same people worried about the NWO are in favor of Canada, the U.S.A., and Mexico becoming one… — 🇨🇦Unacceptable Canadian Girl🇨🇦 (@AreOhEssEyeEe) January 7, 2025

Share











