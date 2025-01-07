Canadian politicos react to Trudeau announcing his plan to resign: ‘Finally’

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, People's Party leader Maxime Bernier and a number of others were quick to point out that Trudeau's intention to resign does nothing to fix what has happened to Canada for the past 9 years.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Reaction to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Monday announcement that he would be stepping down as Liberal Party leader came in swift and fast, with many welcoming the news while noting that all he has really done is stall for time to delay an election.

Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Pierre Poilievre cautioned Canadians that Trudeau’s announcement on Monday changes “nothing.”

“Canadians desperate to turn the page on this dark chapter in our history might be relieved today that Justin Trudeau is finally leaving but what has really changed?” he asked in a video message posted to X Monday.

“Every Liberal MP in power today and every potential Liberal leadership contender fighting for the top job helped Justin Trudeau break the country over the last nine years. All Liberal politicians actively worked to pass into law that job-killing inflationary carbon tax.”

Poilievre said that what is needed now is an immediate “carbon tax election” so that Canada can be put “first.”

Conservative Senator Denise Batters likewise blasted Trudeau for not calling an immediate election and instead delaying by proroguing Parliament.

“If Justin Trudeau actually cared about Canadian democracy, he would have called the election today,” she wrote on X.

“He would not have shuttered Parliament for 3 months at a critical time — for a Liberal leadership race.”

Leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Maxime Bernier, who was the only party leader to speak out against COVID dictates early on, said Trudeau practically “destroyed” Canada and welcomed his eventual departure.

“He’s finally leaving after having completed his task of practically destroying Canada on all levels,” he wrote on X Monday. “Good riddance, but there is no reason to celebrate. It won’t be easy to put the pieces back together.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews earlier, Canada’s top pro-life and pro-family organization, Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), praised the news that Trudeau will be stepping down as prime minister and head of the Liberal Party, thanking “God” that the nation’s most “pro-abortion” leader will soon be gone.

Trudeau announced on Monday morning that he plans to step down as Liberal Party leader once a new leader has been chosen. He was approved by Governor General Mary Simon to prorogue parliament until March 24. This means, for the time being, he is still serving as PM, however, all parliamentary business has been stopped.

The Liberal Party will now hold a leadership race to choose a new head, who will by default become Canada’s next prime minister.

Trudeau’s announcement today comes only a few short weeks after his top minister, Chrystia Freeland, resigned as finance minister.

Trudeau will be known as ‘monster’ who ‘destroyed Canadian patriotism’

News of Trudeau’s intent to step down as Liberal Party leader had many observing how the PM, in his nearly 10 years as Canada’s leader, “destroyed” the nation.

“Justin Trudeau will go down as a monster whose ideological madness nearly destroyed Canadian patriotism. His resignation could mark a new beginning if we let it. It is time to build,” noted Albertan political commentator David Parker on X Monday.

Randy Hillier, a former Ontario politician who spoke out heavily against COVID dictates and was fined as a result, observed that Trudeau’s move today by proroguing parliament is nothing more than a “theatrical political performance” so that the Liberal Party can get a new “globalist” leader in place.

“A new theatrical political performance is underway. The liberal insiders will soon select a Shiney new puppy to place in the electoral window for Canadians to gawk over,” he wrote on X Monday.

“Expect the new puppy to be from outside of the caucus, another globalist, not from Quebec, and likely a women or DEI candidate. Very unlikely to be Carney.”

Head of the independent news site the Counter Signal, Keean Bexte, thanked Donald Trump for Trudeau’s announcement Monday.

“If Trump hadn’t won and threatened tariffs, Trudeau would still be here. Thanks, Donald,” he wrote on X.

Elon Musk, in an X post, said about Trudeau stepping down that “2025 is looking good.”

Trudeau was first elected as PM in 2015, and his government acted quickly in passing a slew of anti-life laws, such as legalizing euthanasia in 2016 and legalizing cannabis in 2018.

Under his watch, the Liberal government also seems to have begun the process of targeting pro-life charities over their tax exempt status, with Trudeau and his MPs routinely heralding and pushing abortion both at home and on the world stage.

