Canadian priest to advocate for LGBT ‘pride’ flags at Catholic schools tonight

KITCHENER, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Father Toby Collins, a Kitchener-area priest, will advocate in favor of flying “pride” flags in Catholic classrooms at a board meeting tonight.

During an April 28 board meeting, Collins will delegate to the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) in an attempt to stop a ban on “pride” flags, despite the flags symbolizing a lifestyle which is in direct contradiction to Catholic teaching.

“It recently came to my attention that a motion was being presented for approval that would ban any external or internal flags and political symbols and slogans,” a copy of Collins’ speech published by the WCDSB reads.

Collins argued that while the “Sacred Heart of Jesus does stand for inclusion and it’s big enough for everyone to experience Christ’s love,” students need their own symbols which are personally important to them.

Collins failed to mention that the LGBT flag symbolizes a lifestyle that is directly contrary to Catholic teaching, in which pride and sin masquerade as love and acceptance.

“Seeking to understand the meaning behind the pride flag for the students in June of 2022, I chose to stand next to a Pride Flag and post a picture with the caption they supported that says ‘we are all beautifully and wonderfully made,'” Collins recalled.

While Collins claimed that he stood “in solidarity with the students who were sometimes dismissed and/or attacked by others for trying to better understand and live out their gender, sexual orientation, and how they choose to express their feelings for others,” in reality, by confirming their confusion, he denied them the fullness of Christ’s love.

“It’s not that I agree with everything that the pride flag stands for, it’s that I see an opportunity as a Catholic leader to better understand and support the good that the flag does for the students,” he continued.

“By meeting them where they are at, I feel I have learned a lot more about why the flag is important to the students and how they attempt to engage the teachings of the Catholic faith at the same time,” Collins argued.

“I have no recommendation for the Trustees at this time,” Collins claimed. “Just a caution: Taking away the pride flag and other symbols that are currently permitted by the board may be sending out the wrong message. By taking away a symbol has been allowed to be present at the schools, we could risk taking some of the good things away that a symbol stands for which can make the students more venerable to poor and cruel behaviors.”

While Collins and other Catholics advocate for flying the “pride” flag, the flag symbolizes one of the seven deadly sins and a lifestyle repeatedly condemned by the Catholic Church.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church clearly states that God created humans “male and female” and “[e]veryone, man and woman, should acknowledge and accept his sexual identity.”

“Physical, moral, and spiritual difference and complementarity are oriented toward the goods of marriage and the flourishing of family life. The harmony of the couple and of society depends in part on the way in which the complementarity, needs, and mutual support between the sexes are lived out,” the Catechism continues.

The Catechism further declares that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “under no circumstances can they be approved.”

Furthermore, while Collins calls for acceptance, he seems to have forgotten the words of Jesus in the Gospel of St. John, “The truth will set you free.” It is only by realizing one’s actual identity as male or female as designed by God that a person can find true joy and peace.

Furthermore, it is the role of Catholics to direct and guide those who are confused. True love of another leads one to follow Christ’s directions to “admonish the sinner,” not to encourage them in their sin.

Through his misguided ideas of sexuality and “love,” Collins is further distancing students from God’s love and from their identity as children of God.

Campaign Life Coalition’s Jack Fonseca condemned Collins’ speech, telling LifeSiteNews that Collins is a “Judas priest.”

“Father Toby has betrayed Jesus once again with this barely veiled support for transgenderism, sodomy, homosexual ‘marriage’ and all the other sins that that the LGBT Pride flag represents and promotes. And during the season of Easter, of all times!” he continued.

“Although he tried to conceal his support for grave sins behind euphemisms like ‘inclusion’ and wanting to ‘promote a safe and affirming learning environment’, everybody sees through his deceptive ruse,” he explained. “We all believe that Father Toby’s real motivation is to normalize sexual practices condemned by the Catholic Church because he himself disagrees with the Church.”

Fonseca called on the diocesan bishop, His Excellency Douglas Crosby, “to order this errant priest NOT to delegate, and then, in the absence of a sincere repentance, to quickly defrock him.”

“We know that Bishop is quick to act when he disapproves of priests,” Fonseca explained. “Not long ago, without any warning, he suddenly removed an orthodox and holy parish priest from service at a local Kitchener parish, without any explanation to parishioners nor evidence of wrong doing by the pastor.”

“If he allows Father Toby’s delegation to continue, faithful Catholics like myself will take it as the bishop’s personal stamp of approval on Father Toby’s heresy, and we’ll demand his Excellency also resign,” he declared. “If he lacks either the courage or the supernatural faith to serve as a holy Bishop, he must to step aside and make room for another.”

LifeSiteNews reached out to Bishop Douglas Crosby to inquire if he was aware of Collins’ delegation and if Collins has the diocese’s approval to promote the “pride” flag. Crosby did not respond at the time of publication.

To respectfully express concerns, please contact Bishop Crosby and Father Collins:

Bishop Douglas Crosby

Diocese of Hamilton

700 King Street West

Hamilton ON Canada L8P 1C7

(905) 528-7988, extension 2222 Email link here.

Fr. Toby Collins, CR

St. Mary Our Lady of the Seven Sorrows Parish

56 Duke Street West

Kitchener ON Canada N2H 3W7

(519) 576-3860

