Clergy must have ‘courage’ to stand against ‘government pressures,’ Canadian priest says

Fr. Mark Goring drew a parallel between what's taking place today and priests such as St. John Vianney who resisted during the French Revolution.

(LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian Catholic priest known for speaking boldly on church and world issues said clergymen are commanded to do the Lord’s work and not to “set aside the divine command for government dictates.”

“And so, we can pray for the places in the world where priests have to celebrate Mass underground and also the places in the world that seem to be moving in this direction, that the Lord give priests the courage to be faithful to their vows and not to give in to government pressures dictating how they’re supposed to do things,” Fr. Mark Goring said in a YouTube video posted yesterday.

“As priests, we follow the divine commands of our Lord Jesus Christ. He commanded us to feed the sheep, to do his good work, to proclaim the gospel and we don’t set aside the divine command for government dictates. Our Lord Jesus said he who perseveres to the end will be saved.”

Goring, an Ottawa area-based priest of the Companions of the Cross, has a large following on his YouTube channel. He is known for his orthodox and charismatic style of preaching and his boldness in preaching the truth.

In his video titled “Priests Going Underground,” Goring brings up the historical context of the persecution of priests who resisted government mandates during the French Revolution. Many priests were martyred.

Goring spoke of St. John Vianney and the book The Cure d’Ars. The book talks about Vianney’s experiences as a child in revolutionary France and how priests who did not go along with government oaths were “persecuted.”

“I want to speak about priests who have to go underground. St. John Vianney, he’s the patron saint of priests, as a child, his family would attend Mass with priests who were resisting the French Revolution,” Goring noted.

“They wouldn’t sign the civil constitution of the clergy. Some of the bishops and priests were signing this schismatic oath and were no longer in communion with the church. They were going along with the government, letting the government dictate how the church was run and compromising the teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Goring pointed out that all “good priests,” as noted by St. Vianney, “refused the oath, and in consequence, were hunted and persecuted and driven into exile.”

Goring said of St. Vianney’s childhood experience, “That’s why he was hard core for the Lord Jesus. He saw priests risking their lives to feed their sheep, to lead people to eternal life.”

The COVID-19 crisis shut down many Canadian churches for months on end. After being allowed to remain open for a short time, many provinces in Canada have again placed restrictions on places of worship.

Virus restrictions have also resulted in one Canadian diocese caving to government pressure to ban Catholics who have not received the COVID-19 jabs from attending Mass and receiving the sacraments.

Last Friday, Archbishop Valery Vienneau of Moncton, New Brunswick said that all people over age 12 who attend religious gatherings in a church “must be doubly vaccinated” against COVID-19.

Vienneau said he was going along with government orders from New Brunswick Minister of Health Dorothy Shepherd, who asked that all members of churches be “fully vaccinated.”

The COVID-19 injections approved for emergency use in Canada, including the Pfizer jab for ages 12 and up, all have connections to cells derived from aborted babies.

All four have also been associated with possible severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young, healthy men.

The list of FDA-recognized adverse events has grown from severe anaphylactic reactions to include fatal thrombotic events, the inflammatory heart condition myocarditis, and neurologically disabling diseases like Guillain Barré Syndrome. Meanwhile, the CDC reported a COVID-19 infection survival rate of greater than 99.95% for those under age 50.

Although the Vatican itself has allowed Catholics to take the jabs, many Catholics, including high-ranking clergy, feel compelled, as is their right, to not take the COVID jabs because of how the vaccines were made and their experimental nature.

