Canadian priest urges US Catholics to avoid ‘mortal sin’ of voting for pro-abortion politician  

September 30, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Fr. Mark Goring, a Canadian priest who became a YouTube sensation for his orthodox homilies and preaching, is warning US Catholics against the “mortal sin” of voting for politicians who champion the “slaughter” of children by abortion.

Catholics who vote for pro-abortion candidates, he says, are, in the words of St. Paul, “stupid.”

“I call Catholics who vote for this kind of politician ‘stupid Catholics’ and I don't apologize. I don't use this word often, but I do reserve it for this awful tragedy. Saint Paul says in Galatians chapter 3: “O stupid Galatians, who has bewitched you?’”

“Brothers and sisters, we need to understand that if we vote for a politician who is going to keep the door wide open, and even widen the door to the killing of our most innocent, we're complicit in this awful slaughter and we have blood on our hands,” he said.

“And one day, we will have to give an account for the fact that this awful scourge in our society, this awful injustice to the most weak, the most vulnerable, we were part of that,” he continued.

“As Catholics, we are supposed to be defenders of life,” he added.

Goring said that when St. Paul calls the Galatians stupid “it’s because he loves them.”

“He’s a father to them and he wants to see his children spend eternity in heaven,” he said.

For the same reasons, Father Goring admonishes the Catholic faithful: “Don’t be stupid.”

“You need to stand for what is true. Catholics must rise up, stop compromising, stand for the truth, defend life, because life is short and eternity is long.”