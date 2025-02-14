Canadian pro-abortion group says it is ‘likely’ to close without renewed government funding

Abortion Care Canada, which boasts it helped procure 450 abortions last year, has lost 77% of its operating budget after the federal government failed to renew its $1.3 million pledge from the Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a victory for pro-lifers, a Canadian abortion group may close its doors after it unexpectedly lost federal funding.

According to a January 28 report by CTV News, Abortion Care Canada has lost 77% of its operating budget after the federal government failed to renew its $1.3 million pledge from the Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund.

“The reality is that unless something big changes, we will likely close. The organization will shut down. We have four to six months of funding that I can kind of piece together,” said TK Pritchard, executive director of Abortion Care Canada.

According to Pritchard, the organization uses the taxpayer funds to help women procure abortions, doing so for a heartbreaking 450 people last year.

Since the Liberal government set up the Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund in 2021, Abortion Care Canada has received a whopping 2.2 million taxpayer dollars. According to Health Canada, it has received numerous requests for funding by various groups under the Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund and is unable to fund all of them.

“All proposals were evaluated against merit-based criteria, including criteria related to the specificity and feasibility of proposed project activities and outputs as well as level of stakeholder collaboration,” Health Canada explained to CTV News.

CTV News also noted that another pro-abortion group, Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights, an umbrella group under which several other groups operate, reported that their funding was cut by almost 40 percent.

While abortion activists lament that they may not be able to kill as many babies this year, Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) is celebrating as it estimates that 100,000 induced abortions are committed annually in Canada.

“Organizations that are committed to murdering children should not exist in any civilized nation!” CLC’s Jack Fonseca told LifeSiteNews. “Abortion is pure evil and so is advocating for greater access to this form of child murder.”

“Taxpayers whose paycheque is buying less and less each day, who are finding it harder and hard to pay for groceries and bills, should be outraged to learn that the Trudeau Liberals gave $2.2 million to Abortion Care Canada in order to help carry out 450 abortions, by their own admission,” he continued.

“That amounts to Canadians paying $4,889 per abortion to this group alone,” he calculated. “That doesn’t count the cost of the abortion procedure itself, which is roughly another $1000.”

“And in the meantime, many Canadian families can’t afford to buy olive oil or meat to prepare healthy meals anymore,” he continued.

“However, all this belly-aching by the abortion groups whose grants are being cut doesn’t mean that the overall Liberal government spending on abortion advocacy organizations is being reduced in any way whatsoever,” Fonseca explained.

“Health Canada made it clear that the money Trudeau gave it for the Sexual and Reproductive Health Program is still being allocated to these sorts of groups,” he continued. “It’s just going to a variety of different pro-abortion organizations.”

“What this tells me is that Trudeau has created an entire industry of abortion lobbyists, with many new groups being formed and existing groups expanding their scope to include abortion advocacy, in order to get their hands on those millions of dollars of taxpayer cash,” Fonseca declared.

