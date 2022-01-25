‘When tyranny becomes law, revolution becomes our duty’: Canadian politician at freedom rally

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, called out the 'lies' about COVID jabs at the Ontario legislature during Saturday's Worldwide Freedom Rally.

TORONTO, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada, called out the “lies” about COVID jabs, and said that a revolution against COVID mandates is now “our duty”

“When tyranny becomes law, revolution becomes our duty,” said Bernier speaking to a crowd of thousands at Queen’s Park, the Ontario legislature, this past Saturday at the Worldwide Freedom Rally.

“That was our duty … and now we have that ideological revolution, that freedom revolution, here in Canada,” said Bernier, adding, “We are winning that battle because truth will always win.”

Bernier then began to chant “Freedom, freedom” to the crowd, who took up the cry.

“Let’s do the battle together; we will win,” he declared.

Here at the World Wide Rally for freedom taking place at Queens Park. @MaximeBernier takes the stage infront of thousands. “When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty.”https://t.co/UwvLBuqGcr pic.twitter.com/ChBDYGeY1W — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦 (@realmonsanto) January 22, 2022

In his speech, Bernier, who has not had the COVID jabs and has been a vocal opponent of COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates, called out the “lies” involving the injections.

“They told us that masks, curfews … would be temporary until we have a vaccine: that was a lie,” said Bernier.

“They told us that the vaccine would be 95 percent efficient. That’s what they said, and if you have the vaccine, you won’t catch the virus, you won’t spread the virus: that was a lie.”

It was all lies! Enough is enough! Queen’s Park Freedom Rally pic.twitter.com/kHfNQZQfj8 — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) January 22, 2022

But even after two shots, both the jabbed and vaccine-free “can catch and spread the virus,” Bernier said. Saying otherwise was “all lies.”

Bernier noted that with such a high vaccine rate as touted by health officials in Canada, said to be around “85 percent,” it was claimed that we would have “herd immunity” but now we don’t have that.

“We are [in] the pandemic of the vaccinated people,” said Bernier.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: BOYCOTT IKEA for Discriminatory Policies Towards Unvaccinated Workers! Show Petition Text 34307 have signed the petition. Let's get to 35000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition IKEA, the retail furniture giant, has announced that it will CUT sick pay for unvaccinated employees who are forced to quarantine after being exposed to Covid-19 in the United Kingdom!



That's right: In the ongoing global effort to discriminate against unvaccinated people, massive corporations like IKEA are taking things to the next level, and planning to deprive working people of the pay they're entitled to simply because of their vaccination status!



That's why we're asking you to SIGN and SHARE this petition calling on IKEA's executive leadership to discontinue any unfair policies that target unvaccinated workers and threaten them with reduced pay, or face a worldwide boycott of their stores and products.



This new policy will strip unvaccinated IKEA employees who have come in contact with someone who's tested positive for Covid-19 and, therefore, forced to isolate themselves, from well over half of their normal sick pay.



According to a report from Daily Mail, IKEA workers in the U.K. make, on average, between £404 and £452 per week. However, under the corporation's ridiculous new Covid policy, they can expect to make about £96.35 instead -- just because they've chosen against getting the vaccine.



To be clear: As the Omicron variant continues to rise, it's become more and more obvious that the Covid-19 vaccine is largely ineffective at preventing transmission and infection of the virus.



And it also goes without saying that everyone, everywhere should be able to opt against getting this experimental shot -- be it for medical, ethical, faith-based, or simply personal reasons -- without it affecting their ability to make a living and provide for their families.



But, as things currently stand, it would appear that IKEA executives disagree.



While the company has tried to sugar-coat the new policy to the best of their abilities, claiming that "this is an emotive topic and all circumstances will be considered on a case by case basis," the fact remains that any such policy seeks to penalize workers for being unvaccinated -- plain and simple.



And it's obvious where things are headed should this policy stay in place: Affected employees will inevitably opt against disclosing any known contact with a Covid-positive person in order to avoid unfairly losing their pay.



Regardless, this is unacceptable and IKEA must rethink things going forward.



So let's let them know where WE stand, and that, until they revoke this misguided, discriminatory pay policy, we will NOT continue to patronize their company or use their products any longer.



So please SIGN and SHARE this petition calling on IKEA's leadership to abandon this policy (and any future policies) that would, in any way, discriminate against employees in the U.K. for choosing against getting vaccinated for Covid-19.



It shouldn't be any multi-billion-dollar corporation's responsibility or prerogative to withhold pay from their workers just because they've chosen to retain the basic right to make important medical decisions for themselves without undue influence or coercion.



IKEA has let us know how they feel. Now it's time to share with them how we feel.



Thank you!





FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Retail giant Ikea will drastically cut sick pay of unvaccinated UK employees': https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/retail-giant-ikea-will-drastically-cut-sick-pay-of-unvaccinated-uk-employees/





**Photo Credit: Shutterstock Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Bernier then recalled that officials had promised that when “75 percent of the people [were] vaccinated, we would regain our freedoms.”

“That was a lie! They always change the goalposts. I’m tired of that. You are tired of that. The end is coming. Enough is enough,” he added.

Data from Ontario, Alberta, and Quebec shows that most people in hospitals from COVID are “fully vaccinated.”

The Worldwide Freedom Rally was held at multiple cities across the globe over the weekend, including many Canadian cities, and saw thousands gather to demand an end to COVID mandates and restrictions.

At the Toronto rally, Ontario Independent MPP Randy Hillier also spoke, as did Dr. Rochagne Kilian and Free2Fly co-founder Greg Hill.

“Who are these enemies that seek to destroy our freedom?” asked Hillier.

“There are those that we can see. Our governments who seek to punish us if we act freely, our public health authorities who seek to keep us in a state of fear and in denial of the evidence, our media who provoke these false narratives,” he answered, in part.

Hillier called businesses who “collaborate” with government on such impositions as vaccine passports an “enemy of freedom,” and called out those in the public service who go along with mandates as well.

Bernier recently blasted Quebec Premier François Legault’s plan to hit the COVID vaccine-free with a “health contribution” tax, saying the province is trying “to persecute a minority.”

Resistance to draconian COVID mandates and restrictions is growing in Canada.

Late last week, the Trudeau government reinstated a requirement that all truckers crossing the border be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 by January 15.

The new policy has already resulted in both driver shortages and food supply issues, which will no doubt drive up inflation further.

As a result, truckers in Canada have had enough and are fighting back in what is the largest protest against COVID virus rules

Thousands of Canadian truckers from the “Freedom Convoy 2022” began their “slow roll” to Ottawa this weekend to protest draconian COVID jab mandates and rules imposed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian Premiers.

The group has raised over $4.5 million. However, reports have surfaced that GoFundMe has temporarily frozen access to the funds.

Many consider jab mandates a gross assault on individual freedoms. Many believe such mandates are unjustified given COVID-19’s high survivability among most groups, its now-understood minimal risk of asymptomatic spread, and research indicating that post-infection natural immunity is far superior to vaccine-induced immunity which dramatically decreases starting around four months post-vaccination and soon completely disappears.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

Share











