Canadian pro-life group defies ruling against ad that slammed ‘pro-death culture’

Prolife Alberta has not complied with a recent ruling against their ‘grim reaper’ ad about abortion and politicians, ‘nor do we intend to,’ Executive Director Richard Dur told LifeSiteNews.

CALGARY, Alberta ( LifeSiteNews ) — Prolife Alberta says that it will “not comply” with a ruling from Canada’s Ad Standards Council that stated its ad was inappropriate and violated standards.

“We have not complied with this ruling, nor do we intend to,” said Prolife Alberta’s Executive Director Richard Dur to LifeSiteNews.

“We do not believe a private regulatory body should have any authority over political speech – especially on matters involving life and death.”

A recent media report posted in the Edmonton Journal stated that Canada’s Ad Standards Council ruled, last October, that the ad violated ad rules. The ruling came after a person complained that the ads were “inappropriate.”

“A majority of council members found use of such deliberate messaging in the ad was excessive,” reads the ruling, which was recently made public.

Prolife Alberta’s ad was an online ad posted on Meta’s platforms, Facebook and Instagram. It showed an image of the Grim Reaper, who was holding a scythe, in a field.

The text of the ad read, “HAVE YOU HAD ENOUGH OF CANADA’S PRO-DEATH CULTURE? YES!”

It continued, saying, “Politicians are PETRIFIED to speak out on abortion because they’re afraid they will lose their grip on power.”

The ad also noted that if politicians “don’t support it, they will be outcasts in their elite society circles.”

Dur shared with LifeSiteNews what they responded to Ad Standards after its ruling.

Prolife Alberta told Ad Standards that it “categorically rejects” the decision, noting that “Ad Standards has no jurisdiction over political speech, and our ad was unmistakably political.”

The group says its ad “challenges politicians who refuse to discuss abortion and euthanasia openly – and clearly it struck a nerve.”

“Classifying political criticism as a breach of ‘superstition,’ ‘decency,’ or ‘disparagement’ standards is an alarming stretch. Their use here only proves our point: some are more eager to silence uncomfortable truths than to confront them,” the group said.

Dur told LifeSiteNews that the primary enforcement mechanism at Ad Standards’ disposal is publicity, so that it can “shame” the group publicly.

“If an advertiser refuses to voluntarily comply with a ruling, Ad Standards may publish its findings and publicly identify the advertiser (‘name and shame’),” Dur said.

“Our advertisement addressed a profoundly important moral issue, and we will continue to speak plainly about it. Canada has no laws restricting abortion and maintains an ever-expanding euthanasia regime. Yet the only thing some – including Canada’s advertising watch-dog – seem eager to regulate is the speech that draws attention to these realities.”

Dur said that the Ad Standards ruling, “if anything,” only reinforces the “very concern our advertisement was intended to raise.”

“That uncomfortable truths are increasingly met not with debate, but with attempts to suppress those willing to speak about them. Prolife Alberta will continue to speak plainly about these issues, whether or not an over-eager private regulator imagines it has the authority to police political expression.”

The sad reality is that abortion has become more common in Canada. There were 368,928 babies born in Canada from 2024 to 2025, a number that would be much greater if not for abortion. In 2022, 97,211 Canadian babies were killed by abortion.

Similarly, reports from 2018 indicated that 766 babies were born alive after late-term abortions in Canada between 2013 and 2018 and presumably left to die.



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