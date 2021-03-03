Canadian pro-life group replaces billboard destroyed by arson

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

LAMBTON, Ontario, March 3, 2021 ( LifeSiteNews ) — A pro-life billboard depicting a pre-born baby, situated outside a Catholic church in Lambton, Ontario, was destroyed by arsonists last summer . Now, Lambton Right to Life has replaced the sign with a brand new one, encouraging passers-by to “choose life.”

Previously, the pro-life organization’s sign compared Canada’s pro-abortion laws to those of China and North Korea on the one side, having “no protection for pre-born children,” and promoted abstinence on the other, simply stating, “Abstinence: no STI’s, no abortion, no regrets. Wise choice.” The sign, mounted to a wagon, circulated the Lambton area for years.

On July 24, the billboard was taken to Immaculate Heart of Mary church in Grand Bend, Ontario, and placed in the parish parking lot. The next morning, it was found destroyed by fire. The police were contacted and began a search for the vandal.

At the time, Lorraine Minten, vice president of Lambton Right to Life, told LifeSiteNews that she was “quite upset, but not totally surprised that this has happened.” Minten explained that Lambton Right to Life planned to create another pro-life billboard as “it definitely is an effective way to speak of the importance of these issues and [to] impact the general public.”

“Now more than ever,” she continued, “we need to be courageous in standing up and proclaiming the truth of the culture of life, no matter what.”

True to their word, the setback of summer 2020 has not stopped Lambton Right to Life from promoting the pro-life message. Following a successful fundraising campaign, the group raised close to $3,000. With the cash raised and the collective effort of volunteers generously giving their time to help assemble the frame, the group was able to create a new billboard spreading the truth about the humanity of the unborn.

The new sign has been such a hit that Deacon John Lammers of Right to Life told LifeSiteNews they “are also considering another stationary sign in a prominent place.”

Minten added that “we wanted a very positive life message, in the midst of the challenging times we are living in right now.”

“We are thankful for all of our donors and supporters!”

Like the old sign, the new billboard is on a portable frame, meaning Lambton Right to Life will be bringing the pro-life message to as many people as possible.