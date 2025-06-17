Canadian pro-life heroine Linda Gibbons acquitted for witness against abortion

Linda Gibbons has been found not guilty of breaking a nearly 30-year-old injunction preventing her from holding a pro-life sign outside a Toronto abortion facility.

TORONTO, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life heroine Linda Gibbons has been acquitted after she was arrested for witnessing outside a Toronto abortion facility in February.

On June 16, the Ontario Court ruled that the 76-year-old pro-life grandmother was not guilty of breaking a nearly 30-year-old injunction preventing her from holding a pro-life sign outside Toronto’s notorious Morgentaler Clinic.

“Pro-life heroine Linda Gibbons has been found NOT GUILTY and is now free!” pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) reported.

“After decades of peaceful witness, 11+ years in jail, and countless arrests, Linda was once again targeted for peacefully and prayerfully standing for life outside a Toronto abortion clinic,” CLC continued.

Gibbons has been jailed since her arrest on February 12 for witnessing to the unborn in front of a Toronto abortion mill by carrying her trademark sign showing a crying baby with the caption, “Why mom? When I have so much love to give.”

Since then, Gibbons has had numerous court appearances. Similar to her other trials, Gibbons chose to remain silent to witness to the unborn babies who are unable to defend themselves.

Gibbons’ arrest came just a couple months after she was acquitted of a criminal mischief charge for witnessing outside the same Morgentaler Clinic.

The pro-lifer’s latest arrest marks the fifth time she has been jailed in the past year for her activism.

Last July, Gibbons was sent to a mental health court after she chose to stay silent during her court hearings. In September, two key witnesses testified that Gibbons’ activism did in fact not “interfere” with the abortion facility’s day-to-day operations, testimony that ostensibly led to her being acquitted in that case.

Gibbons’ activism is largely considered illegal because of Ontario’s “Safe Access to Abortion Services Act,” which was put into effect on February 1, 2018, and was passed the previous year by then-Premier Kathleen Wynne’s Liberal government. The law bans any pro-life activity, including praying, sidewalk counseling and showing “disapproval” of abortion, within 50 meters of Ontario’s eight abortion facilities.

Gibbons blasted Wynne’s law, saying the “contrived provincial law, the Crown’s self-declared authority” is “that serpent head bows its head to the death mill on Hillsdale Ave making it a justice-free zone, sanitized of any recognition of rights for unborn humanity.”

While the law was implemented by Liberals, the long-reigning Progressive Conservative government of Doug Ford has never challenged the law.

Before her 2024 and 2025 arrests, Gibbons was last arrested in September 2015 after conducting a similar silent protest in front of the Morgentaler Clinic.

After Gibbons spent 141 days in jail, an Ontario judge in 2016 convicted her of breaking a 1999 civil injunction that bans pro-life activities within 500 feet of Toronto’s Morgentaler abortion facility. This injunction was later superseded by Ontario’s “Safe Access to Abortion Services Act.” Gibbons was released from jail after her conviction.

In total, Gibbons’ pro-life advocacy has resulted in her spending about 11 years in jail for her peaceful witness in honor of mothers and unborn children.

The Liberal federal government has in recent months amped up its pro-abortion rhetoric.

According to CLC, abortion has killed in Canada over four million preborn babies, which is roughly the equivalent to the population of Alberta, since its legalization in 1969.

