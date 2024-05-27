Canadian pro-lifer Linda Gibbons to be released from jail following last week’s arrest

LifeSiteNews was told by a source close to pro-lifer Linda Gibbons that sometime today she will be released from the Vanier Centre For Women jail in Milton, Ontario.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) –– Canadian pro-life warrior Linda Gibbons will be released from jail today after appearing at a bail hearing this morning via video conference. Gibbons was arrested and jailed over the weekend for witnessing in front of an abortion clinic in Toronto last Thursday.

LifeSiteNews was told by a source close to Gibbons that sometime today she will be released from the Vanier Centre For Women in Milton, Ontario.

Gibbons close long-time friend, John Bulsza, confirmed to LifeSiteNews that her release comes after she agreed to “conditions that were agreeable to her” and did not violate her moral consience.

“She is a dear lady and is just so brave,” Bulsza told LifeSiteNews, who added that he is not sure the exact time she will be freed from the jail.

Bulsza told LifeSiteNews that Gibbons spent last Thursday in Toronto’s precinct 53, and while there “refused early release conditions.”

“Linda also does not speak, to be in solidarity with the preborn whose voices are ignored and deemed silent,” Bulsza told LifeSiteNews.

He noted she was in “good spirits” while in jail.

On Friday, she was “shipped to the Vanier Centre For Women in Milton” where she spent the weekend.

Today, Gibbons appeared via video hearing a bail hearing at the Vanier Centre.

Bulsza had earlier told LifeSiteNews that Gibbons will “likely will refuse any bail conditions other than being released on her own recognisance and being of good behaviour, and no other conditions, like staying away from the abortion mill.”

Today, Bulsza noted how Gibbons mission is to continue to witness for the unborn.

Gibbons was arrested last Thursday morning for witnessing in front of Toronto’s notorious Morgentaler abortion clinic. She had earlier told LifeSiteNews she was planning to protest last Thursday despite the threat of arrest and jail because she needed to help make heard the “call of the unborn.”

Ontario’s Safe Access to Abortion Services Act was put into effect on February 1, 2018, and was passed the previous year by then-Premier Kathleen Wynne’s Liberal government. The law bans any pro-life activity, including praying, sidewalk counseling, and showing “disapproval” of abortion, within 50 meters of Ontario’s eight abortion facilities.

While the law was implemented by Liberals, the long-reigning Progressive Conservative of Doug Ford has never challenged the law.

Gibbons was last arrested in September of 2015 after conducting a similar silent protest in front of the Morgentaler abortion clinic.

After spending some 141 days in jail, an Ontario judge in 2016 convicted her of breaking a 1999 civil injunction that bans pro-life activities within 500 feet of Toronto’s Morgentaler abortion facility. This injunction was later superseded by Ontario’s Safe Access to Abortion Services Act. Gibbons was released from jail after her conviction.

In total, Gibbons’ pro-life activism has resulted in her spending almost 11 years in jail for her peaceful witness to mothers and unborn children.

Share











