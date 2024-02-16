Canadian pro-lifers unite for 40 Days for Life prayer vigils to end abortion

Since 2007, 40 Days for Life has saved over 24,242 lives, closed 148 abortion centers, and prompted 256 abortion workers to quit.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — This winter, there will be hundreds of communities in North America, including several Canadian cities, simultaneously hosting a 40 Days for Life campaign from Wednesday, February 14 to Sunday, March 24, 2024.

If you wish to join 40 Days for Life in your community, please contact your local campaign coordinator (below) and find out how you can join a prayer vigil. If you wish to bring 40 Days for Life to your community go to www.40daysforlife.com for more information.

Please consider becoming a prayer volunteer by donating at least one hour of prayer and fasting in front of the local abortion facility. If you are part of a church community, perhaps your pastor would like to “Adopt a day”? Do you belong to a lay movement or ministry? Why not book a full day of prayer for your group?

Winter 2024 locations – 13 vigils across Canada

ALBERTA

Edmonton

Calgary

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Vancouver

Victoria

ONTARIO

Guelph

Hamilton

Niagara Falls

Oakville

Sarnia

Toronto

Welland

Windsor

QUEBEC

Montreal

What is 40 days for Life?

40 Days for Life is a focused pro-life effort that consists of:

40 days of prayer and fasting for an end to abortion.

40 days of peaceful vigil.

40 days of community outreach.

The fruits of 40 Days for Life:

Over 24,242 lives saved since 2007.

148 Abortion Centres closed.

256 Abortion workers quit.

After witnessing tremendous success by the 40 Days for Life program in the United States, Campaign Life Coalition brought it into Canada for the first time in 2007, holding our nation’s first 40 day vigils in Toronto, Ottawa, and Halifax. Since then, CLC volunteers and other pro-life groups and individuals have organized 40 Days for Life campaigns in more than 20 cities across Canada. Some cities run the campaign twice a year (spring and fall). Other cities run them only once annually. Some locations do 40 Hours for Life during the campaign.

Since 2007, thousands of individual campaigns have taken place in over 1,000 cities across 64 nations across the world, bringing together over a million people in this historic display of unity, prayer, and fasting for an end to abortion.

40 Days for Life has succeeded in shutting down almost 150 abortion facilities and has documented saving thousands of babies. In addition to the babies, over 250 abortion workers have quit their jobs and walked away from the abortion industry and thousands of women have been spared the suffering and trauma that comes with the decision to abort one’s own child.

Impact of no free speech, abortion bubble zones

In recent years, many provincial governments across Canada have passed draconian laws criminalizing pro-life expression (and even silent prayer) within 50 metres (or more) of an abortion facility or hospital where abortions are committed.

These are totalitarian anti pro-life speech laws which deny women in crisis alternatives to abortion and criminalize pro-life outreach and assistance. Nonetheless, pro-lifers have remained resilient, law-abiding citizens who are determined and creative in their approach, so in most cases, 40 Days vigils continue to take place just outside these anti-life bubble-zones.

Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

