Canadian professors ask for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates on campus

'These mandates are unlawful, and their net effect will be to cause disease, not to prevent it.'

WATERLOO, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Canadian professors have submitted open letters to the presidents and administrators of two universities to protest COVID-19 mandates.

One letter was sent to the University of Waterloo in late August and is entitled Open letter to UW officials: Repeal the COVID vaccination and testing mandates. The letter was written chiefly by Dr. Michael Palmer, a medical doctor who now an associate professor in the chemistry department at university. Other professors and staff, as well as parents and students, have signed it.

A second letter, dated September 1, was sent to Wilfrid Laurier University by four professors: Dr. Daniel Smilek, Professor of Psychology, University of Waterloo; Dr. David M. Haskell, Associate Professor of Digital Media and Journalism / Religion and Culture, Wilfrid Laurier University; Dr. William J. McNally, Professor of Finance, Wilfrid Laurier University; and Dr. Nikolai Kovalev, Associate Professor of Criminology, Wilfrid Laurier University. Made available by the Ontario Civil Liberties Association, the letter is entitled Open Letter Regarding University Vaccination and Testing Mandates.

The intent of both letters is to urge administration at the universities to rescind their vaccination mandates.

Palmer’s letter begins: “We, the undersigned employees and students, or parents of students, of the University of Waterloo (UW) herewith express our categorical disagreement with the COVID-related mandates recently imposed by the university administration on all employees and students… These mandates are unlawful, and their net effect will be to cause disease, not to prevent it.”

The letter also adds: “Any mandates involving vaccination, declaration of vaccination status, and testing violate all employment contracts that were concluded, as well as all offers of admission that were accepted before the mandates were imposed. The rights infringed upon include those enshrined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the highest law of the land. Thus, the mandates are unlawful and invalid.”

Palmer and the others also asked, “Why is natural immunity not considered?” In other countries with vaccination mandates in place, including some European countries, natural immunity is considered a valid reason to receive an immunization pass. However, none of the university mandates in Ontario consider natural immunity a suitable reason to receive a pass.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Ban COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities! Show Petition Text 32721 have signed the petition. Let's get to 35000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition With the FDA's decision to officially approve the Pfizer COVID jab, calls to vaccinate schoolchildren and more university students will become louder and more insistent. But, America's children and young people must be protected from unknown future side-effects of these drugs, and parents' rights must be respected! Please SIGN this urgent petition which demands that COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities be prohibited in every U.S. state. This petition will be sent to the leaders of every state legislature and to every governor in the United States, urging them to pass emergency legislation banning vaccine mandates for primary, secondary and university students. Students simply have the right to be educated without being forced to violate deeply held principles and their own bodily integrity! But, unfortunately, some private schools, like the Jesuit-run Brophy College Prep School in Phoenix, Arizona, have already mandated the COVID vaccine for their students, in spite of massive parental opposition. If parents or students reject the vaccine, students face intrusive weekly testing and exclusion from extra-curricular activities. Also, more and more universities have actually started to disenroll unvaccinated students. But, even where that is not happening, not taking the vaccine often subjects students to masking, extra testing and additional administrative obstacles. And now, with the Pfizer jab approval, Joe Biden's Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, is threatening more mandates. While it is true that the FDA approval for the Pfizer jab only pertains to those over 16 years of age, the pharmaceutical industry and some state actors have been pushing to get approval for pre-teens! So, it stands to reason that the Federal government will try to impose vaccines on schools, for those 16 and over, as well as on all university students. But, eventually, such mandates could even apply to younger and younger schoolchildren. That's why state legislatures and governors must fight back against any attempt to coerce school students to take a COVID vaccine against their will! Science and logic should dictate public health policy. And both say that mandatory vaccination for children and university students is not only unnecessary, but very likely dangerous for the future health of America's youth. The CDC reports that the rates of death, injury, and hospitalization are very, very low for children and adolescents and that COVID transmission in schools, both from student to staff and between students, is also very low. And a European CDC study concluded that "no evidence has been found to suggest that children or educational settings are primary drivers of COVID transmission." So, right now, we know that schoolchildren are at very low risk of becoming very ill as a result of COVID, or of even transmitting the virus. But, we don't know how a hastily-prepared, unstudied vaccine will affect the health of millions of America's youth in the future. Gambling with their future, and the future of our nation, should not even be entertained for one second! Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition urging state legislatures to ban COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities - both public and private. Urge them to respect parents' rights, informed consent and bodily integrity. Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Ivy League schools mandate COVID-19 vaccines for fall' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ivy-league-mandates-covid-19-vaccines-for-the-fall/ 'FDA approval of Pfizer jab isn’t about our health, it’s about mandating the shots' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/fda-approval-of-pfizer-jab-isnt-about-our-health-its-about-mandating-the-shots Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

This refusal persists despite evidence that natural immunity is much stronger than vaccine-induced immunity. Dr. Robert Malone M.D., M.S. told Stephen K. Bannon of Real America’s Voice last Saturday that, according to new data he received, “natural immunity is about 20 times more protective than the vaccine is.”

The letter also calls into question the efficacy of the PCR test as a method with which to test healthy people: “While PCR methods have their legitimate uses in diagnosing infectious diseases, there is no good reason for using them on persons who are not sick… In contrast, PCR will also detect non-viable virus particles and even fragments of viral nucleic acids.” The PCR test has been criticized due to high rates of false positives and misuse of the test.

Both universities have in place vaccine mandates similar to those at other schools in the province. As at the University of Western Ontario (“Western”), where Dr. Julie Ponesse recently gave a powerful testimony about the unethical nature of vaccine mandates, those who receive exemptions must be subject to frequent testing if they wish to enter campus.

The second letter brings up five specific issues that concern the authors: discrimination, basic rights, scientific evidence, coercion, and informed consent.

In the professors’ opinion, the vaccine policies at Wilfrid Laurier and Waterloo discriminate against the basic rights of the staff and students, and the mandate is not justified by science.

About discrimination the authors wrote: “The policy explicitly divides our university communities into two groups, the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, and then adds to the latter group a requirement to seek an exemption and to regularly undergo onerous biological testing—this falls squarely within the definition of ‘discrimination.’”

They also stated that the coercive nature of the mandates goes against the basic rights of Canadians as laid out in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. They contend that the testing policies and insistence to disclose medical information violate the Charter protection that grants “Right to security of the person.”

Like the August letter, this September letter also called into question the scientific evidence used to justify the policies. The letter specifically noted the dubious efficacy of the COVID jab, given that it is still in an experimental stage: “Policy makers ought to provide and summarize for our university communities all available data demonstrating the efficacy of relevant COVID-19 vaccines, focusing only on conclusive, well-powered, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials that measure both short term and long-term immunity in university-aged samples.”

It is also claimed that “people’s ability to make ‘enlightened decisions’ about pandemic-related issues may have been compromised by governmental use of manipulative behavioral economics techniques, suppression and censorship of scientific views and media bias.”

After outlining their position and all their concerns, the professors ended the second letter by saying: “Based on the foregoing concerns, we request that the current Covid-19 vaccination and testing policy be repealed immediately and that it be replaced with a policy whereby students, staff, and faculty have freedom of choice regarding vaccination and testing.”

As of today, the letters have had no effect on changing the universities’ policy.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

Share











