Canadian province issues new COVID-19 guidance calling for ‘no parties’ this ‘holiday season’

ONTARIO, November 30, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said that he expects families to avoid “holiday parties or large family dinners” for 2020, in a politically correct announcement about “Holiday Season Safety” which did not mention Christmas at all.

“I know there are many people looking forward to their traditional family celebrations at this time of year, but to keep your loved ones safe, traditions will have to be adjusted,” said Ford last week in a government press release.

“We're asking everyone to please stick to your own household when celebrating. Avoid big holiday parties or large family dinners to help us stop the spread of this deadly virus. By following this public health advice, we can all have a safe and fun holiday season.”

The “Celebrate the Holiday Season Safely” guidelines from the Ford government are, for now, only suggestions for most of the province, except for the Toronto and Peel Region.

The Toronto and Peel regions are currently the only areas in Ontario under the most restrictive “Lockdown-Grey” category, and the government has said they will most likely remain at this level until at least a few days before Christmas.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

In early November, the Ontario government introduced a new framework with five different levels of color-coded lockdown classifications.

The most restrictive level, the “Lockdown-Grey” category, states that “No indoor organized public events and social gatherings, except with members of the same household,” are allowed. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people, and indoor worship at churches is banned. Restaurants are only allowed take-out.

“Individuals who live alone, including seniors, may consider having exclusive, close contact with another household to help reduce the negative impacts of social isolation,” reads the “Lockdown-Grey” restrictions.

“While the above is recommended advice from public health officials, please remember you must adhere to public health and workplace safety measures and rules in your region.”

The green “Prevent,” yellow “Protect,” and orange “Restrict” levels allow for social gatherings of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, with churches being allowed to operate at 30 percent capacity.

The red “Control” level lowers indoor social gatherings to five people while keeping the same amount as before at 10 for outdoors. Church capacity remains the same as the lesser levels.

Despite most of the province not being under the most restrictive “Lockdown-Grey” category, the “Celebrate the Holiday Season Safely” advice urges Ontarians that “no matter where you live in the province, the safest way to spend the holidays this year is by only celebrating in person with the people you live with and celebrating virtually with everyone else.”

“If you live alone, consider exclusively celebrating with one additional household as a safe way to spend the holidays.”

The Ford “Holiday” guidelines also offer a “Safer Holiday Activities” and “Riskier Holiday Activities” guide.

One example compares the supposed “safer” activity of “building a snowman or going on a sleigh ride with members of your household,” to the “riskier” activity of “In-person holiday gatherings or events, particularly gatherings where masks or face coverings must be removed to eat or drink.”

At a press conference last Wednesday, Ford reiterated his stance that families should celebrate without anyone else.

“After the year we’ve had it’s important that we find some time over the holidays, but we have to do it safely,” Ford told reporters.

“Please don’t have big holiday parties, no large gatherings.”

In late October, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that unless “we’re really, really careful” Canadians might not be able to celebrate Christmas with family and friends, despite the fact he allegedly broke coronavirus restrictions himself to visit his family this Easter.

Campaign Life Coalition’s President Jeff Gunnarson told LifeSiteNews that Trudeau’s remarks suggesting Christmas may be canceled are “Grinch- like” and a “creepy sort of Herodian evil” considering his support of abortion.

Some business owners affected by the most extreme “grey” lockdown measures in Ontario which ban in-person dining have chosen to fight back.

Last week, Adam Skelly, a Toronto restaurant owner of Adamson’s BBQinEtobicoke was arrested for defying local health orders after he kept his business open.

The ordeal was covered extensively by Rebel News, who shared the raw footage of Skelly’s arrest.

Skelly was released on bail of $50,000 last Friday and faces a total of 13 charges. He is due in court in early 2021.

Contact Information:

Office of Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Room 281

Legislative Building, Queen's Park

Toronto, ON M7A 1A1

Tel.416-325-1941

Fax.416-325-3745

[email protected]

Website contact form: https://correspondence.premier.gov.on.ca/EN/feedback/default.aspx

Ontario MPP Contact information page

https://www.ola.org/en/members/current/contact-information