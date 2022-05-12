Canadian provincial health officers must account for their roles in authorizing COVID mandates: courts

Judges ruled in two important court cases in Alberta and British Columbia that health officers in those provinces are not above the law and must account for their roles in enacting draconian virus rules.

(LifeSiteNews) – Judges ruled in two important court cases in Alberta and British Columbia that health officers in those provinces are not above the law and must account for their roles in enacting COVID mandates and restrictions.

The first ruling occurred last week when B.C. Justice Simon Coval ruled that its provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, must face a class-action constitutional challenge concerning the province’s COVID vaccine mandates for healthcare workers.

Henry had asked the court to throw out a petition submitted by the Canadian Society for the Advancement of Science in Public Policy (CSASPP).

Henry’s lawyers had argued that CSASPP was a purpose-built “anti-COVID-19 measures entity,” and did not have legal standing to challenge the COVID rules.

However, Coval did not agree, stating that Henry’s vaccine mandates and health orders did indeed affect “a defined and identifiable group” and that the orders, therefore, appeared to also affect their Charter rights.

“(CSASPP) alleges that its alternative proposals reflect a superior approach, taken in other Provinces and elsewhere around the world, much less intrusive on healthcare workers’ Charter rights,” Coval said. “In my view, this raises substantial questions that meet the threshold of ‘clearly not frivolous.’”

Coval added that the CSASPP’s petition did indeed look at “important and complex” healthcare issues and that the society had a right to legal standing.

“Also counting somewhat in favour is the evidence, albeit vague and inferential, of (the society’s) stake based on the health care workers amongst its membership,” Coval added.

CSASPP is representing approximately 41 healthcare workers who have been affected by vaccine mandates. The group is arguing that the province’s vaccine mandates are unconstitutional and that those refusing the jabs should have been accommodated.

According to its website, “The Canadian Society for the Advancement of Science in Public Policy (CSASPP) is a non-profit, non-partisan, secular, crowd funded, and volunteer driven organization that was created in response to popular community demand for a direct action initiative to counter BC’s COVID-19 related measures.”

Since October, healthcare workers in B.C. have been mandated to be double jabbed.

Indeed, the province has already fired many healthcare workers who refused to get the jabs.

Last month, the province, which is facing a large nursing shortage, said it will make it easier for foreign nurses to get licensed instead of allowing nurses who have refused the COVID jabs return to work.

Currently, Henry and the B.C. provincial government are facing multiple additional legal challenges to their COVID vaccine mandates, including one from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF).

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Tell the CPC to reinstate conservative leadership candidates! Show Petition Text 4821 have signed the petition. Let's get to 5000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Is the Conservative Party of Canada giving pro-life candidates the cold shoulder in this year's leadership race?



That's what many Canadians have been left to wonder after the CPC recently announced that two conservative, pro-life candidates, Grant Abraham and Joseph Bourgault, would not be eligible to have their names officially placed on the ballot for party leader, even after seemingly meeting all requirements to do so.



Could this be a case of the CPC establishment arbitrarily picking winners and losers in the ongoing leadership election? And, if so, are true conservatives like Abraham and Bourgault the ones being unfairly targeted?



We must ask ourselves -- and the CPC -- these questions.



Please SIGN and SHARE this petition calling on the Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC) of the Conservative Party to immediately reinstate Grant Abraham and Joseph Borgault onto the ballot for party leader in this year's election immediately.



While Grant Abraham, an attorney from British Columbia and Joseph Bourgault, a businessman from Saskatchewan, may not be as well-known as some of their opponents running for Conservative Party Leader, they still managed, with hard work, determination, and grassroots support, to meet all of the stated requirements for their names to be faithfully added to the official CPC leadership ballot for this year's election on September 10th.



According to the CPC, these requirements are for candidates to raise $300,000 and obtain 500 petition signatures -- both of which Abraham and Bourgault actually achieved.



Abraham actually had raised $300,000 for the entry fee, in addition to submitting 598 petition signatures, and, likewise, Bourgault raised nearly $400,000, and submitted over 1,000 petition signatures.



SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to the CPC now!



Yet even so, the CPC confirmed to the candidates late last weekend that neither had made the final cut because they added a 15% "administration fee" in addition to the $300,000 -- making the actual total they would have needed to raise closer to $350,000 (which, remarkably, still wouldn't explain why at least Bourgault was denied access to the ballot).



Abraham has gone on record declaring that this was false advertising by the party, and that the additional administration fee was never actually communicated to them by the CPC prior to their rejection.



Only four pro-life candidates entered the race for CPC leader this year, and two of them were Abraham and Bourgault.



A third, MP Marc Dalton, failed to meet the fundraising requirements set forth by the party, and a fourth, former leadership candidate and current MP Leslyn Lewis, made it onto the ballot.



So, is the CPC squeezing out conservative, pro-life candidates wherever possible? Are they breaking their own rules to suit the party's establishment, instead of the Canadian people?



It seems that fake conservatives in the CPC establishment are guilty of the same corrupt, power-hungry tendencies they often criticize Liberals for embracing.



Conservatives must demand justice: SIGN and SHARE this petition demanding that members of the Conservative Party's LEOC take immediate action to reinstate Abraham and Bourgault onto the official ballot for CPC Leader.



Both Abraham and Bourgault intend to appeal this grossly unethical and ideologically-discriminatory decision themselves, but they also need support from Canadians like YOU to get the message across!



Thank you!



P.S. You can support LIFE by attending this year's National March for Life in Ottawa on May 12th! Learn more HERE.





FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Two pro-life candidates for Conservative Party leadership were disqualified despite raising enough money' (LifeSiteNews)



'Canadian MP Leslyn Lewis becomes only remaining pro-life candidate for Conservative Party leadership' (LifeSiteNews)



**Photo Credit: Shutterstock Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Alberta’s chief edical officer cannot hide behind ‘cabinet confidentiality’ to avoid questions

The second important ruling happened on April 26, when Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Barbara Romaine ruled that Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, cannot cite “cabinet confidentiality” as a reason to avoid answering questions in court concerning her conversations with top government leaders regarding COVID rules.

Hinshaw is currently facing a long-delayed civil suit regarding whether her public health orders, which resulted in many being fired, were constitutional.

The suit, brought forth by the JCCF in 2020, is representing churches, a gym owner, and other individuals who are fighting Hinshaw’s “unconstitutional” health orders.

In court, Romaine ruled that in the context of this “specific evidence and this specific case, the public interest in disclosing Dr. Hinshaw’s answers to the questions posed by the court outweighs the public interest in keeping the evidence confidential.”

“I find that, whether or not the evidence falls within the scope of public interest immunity, it is admissible as both relevant and necessary to fairly dispose of this case and to assist the Court in determining the facts upon which the decision in the case will depend,” Romaine added.

In early April, Hinshaw’s lawyers had argued that cabinet confidentiality prevented her from answering specific questions posed to her in court, on whether or not the provincial government of Premier Jason Kenney was behind her decision-making.

One of these questions, which in fact Romaine had been asked “in camera” or in secret in court, was whether Kenney or his cabinet had ever instructed her to impose more restrictions on places of worship or other venues, contrary to her advice.

As a result of Romaine’s ruling, Hinshaw must now answer questions in open court. However, the next dates regarding the trial are still yet to be determined.

Hinshaw’s lawyers indicated they will appeal Romaine’s ruling.

Hinshaw was front and center for months as the official spokesperson for daily COVID updates in Alberta. She also at times announced rule changes imposed by the Kenney government.

She had argued that her draconian public health orders were only a “last resort” needed to protect the public from COVID.

Her public health orders, however, resulted in many government and private sector workers losing their jobs for refusing to get the experiential COVID jabs.

Also, countless businesses were closed for months on end. Families were prevented from seeing one another for months, and churches were forced to severely restrict attendance size. Also, those who refused the COVID jabs were banned for a time from eating out or attending certain venues as well as visiting family members.

Alberta Christian Pastor Artur Pawlowski was jailed for nearly two months after speaking out against COVID mandates while giving a sermon to truckers blockading the highway in Coutts, Alberta.

Last fall, Hinshaw was forced to apologize for incorrectly saying a 14-year-old died of COVID when in fact he passed because of terminal stage four brain cancer.

In March, the government of Alberta dropped a COVID jab mandate for healthcare workers put in place late last year. It also dropped its vaccine passport and mask mandates.

COVID vaccine mandates have split Canadian society, and the shots themselves approved for use in Canada have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

They also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result of this, many Catholics and other Christians refuse to take them.

COVID-19 has extremely high survivability among most groups, and studies show a minimal risk of asymptomatic spread. Research also indicates that post-infection natural immunity is far superior to vaccine-induced immunity.

Share











