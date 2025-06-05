Canadian school board suspends parent for opposing Indigenous land claims

Catherine Kronas, re-elected to the school council in October 2024, was told she violated the conduct code and was banned from the next meeting.

(LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian school board has been legally warned for suspending a parent from a local school council after she respectfully objected to going along with Indigenous land acknowledgments.

On April 9, Catherine Kronas, who is a concerned parent with a child enrolled at Ancaster High Secondary School in Ancaster, Ontario, was told that her objection to land acknowledgments would be noted in the official school minutes. Kronas was re-elected to serve on her school council in October 2024.

There was no drama or disruption at the meeting. Kronas simply requested that her viewpoint be noted.

On May 22, the school board informed Kronas that her being on the school council was “paused” due to her allegedly violating a code of conduct policy. She has now been banned from attending the school council’s next meeting.

As a result, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) said it sent a legal warning letter to the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board as a result of suspending Kronas from her school council role.

Kronas was not happy with the decision, saying, “I was taken aback by the Board’s decision to suspend me from the School Council after delivering a respectful objection, especially given assurances made at a previous council meeting and outlined in the Council bylaws that open dialogue and diverse perspectives are welcomed.”

“By barring me from the next meeting, the Council sends a troubling message to all parents: that even respectful disagreement may be met not with dialogue, but with disciplinary action. I am grateful to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms for assisting me in this matter,” she noted.

JCCF attorney Hatim Kheir noted that Krona’s comments objecting to land acknowledgments “were a reasonable and measured expression of a viewpoint held by many Canadians.”

“The Board’s decision to suspend her from the Council, which she has a right to sit on as an elected parent member, is an act of censorship that offends the right to freedom of expression,” he clarified.

Kheir said that he is demanding the school board allow Kronas to be immediately reinstated to her school council position to continue to serve in her elected duties.

Indigenous land acknowledgments have become common in Canada and have increased since the unproven claims that unmarked graves have been discovered at former residential schools gained media steam. Indeed, so prevalent that even King Charles III gave one recently while delivering the Throne Speech on behalf of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government.

Residential schools, while run by both the Catholic Church and other Christian churches, were mandated and set up by the federal government. They were in operation from the late 19th century until the last school closed in 1996.

While some children did tragically die at the once-mandatory boarding schools, evidence has revealed that many of the children passed away as a result of unsanitary conditions due to underfunding by the federal government, not the Catholic Church.

In 2021 and 2022, the mainstream media and federal government ran with inflammatory and dubious claims that hundreds of children were buried and disregarded by Catholic priests and nuns who ran some of the schools. As a result, over 100 churches have been burned or vandalized across Canada in seeming retribution.

Instead of making clear that no bodies have been found, former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government and the mainstream media have seemed to sympathize with those destroying churches, as evidenced by a CBC report that appeared to justify the attacks, many of which took place at churches located on Indigenous land.

