Canadian school designates ‘no food spaces’ to avoid offending Muslims during Ramadan

A Calgary public middle school has received criticism for accommodating Muslim students but not Christians during the observance of their holidays.

CALGARY, Alberta ( LifeSiteNews ) — A Canadian public school is facing backlash after essentially banning children from eating in the school cafeteria, which was deemed a “no food space” during Ramadan to avoid offending fasting Muslim students.

Fairview School, a middle school in Calgary that is close to a mosque, does have a considerable Muslim student base.

Social media posts show a screenshot of an email written by school administration informing people that the cafeteria is a “safe” space for Muslim students to fast and be away from non-Muslim students who eat lunch.

The email, dated February 18, reads, “To support students who may be fasting, we will be providing designated No Food Spaces during lunch.”

“On days of bad weather, the learning commons will be a no-food space for all students. Thank you for your continued partnership in fostering an inclusive and caring school community.”

One social media post on X with a link to the letter has exploded with thousands of views and has garnered backlash from many. The post received so much attention that the Calgary Board of Education (CBE) has not even denied that the email is, in fact, real.

The original post was done by Action 4 Canada founder Tanya Gaw, who put forward a call to “action.”

“That is why this Call to Action is urgent. We must halt their encroachments to safeguard Canadian freedoms and our democracy, rooted in Christian principles. Don’t ignore it — act now! Demand that public officials and school principals nationwide immediately ban the promotion or celebration of Ramadan in taxpayer-funded institutions,” she wrote.

The CBE said in a statement that “the school in the social media post always has different grades eating in different spaces in the building. No changes have been made to these designated lunch areas. Students are still eating in designated lunch spaces.”

“During Ramadan, alternative foodless spaces and activities are available for fasting students so they are not around others who are eating. The school does not provide cafeteria food services,” the CBE stated.

Online reaction to the letter was swift, with one person noting on X, “So if they’re fasting for Ramadan, they’re the ones that need to avoid the lunch rooms.”

Another poster reacted to the new school’s letter by saying cancel culture has gone far enough.

“You can bet there will be no Easter, Halloween or Christmas decorations allowed at that same school. This sh** has to end. Fire whoever made that decision.”

Muslims fast during Ramadan, which goes from February 17 to March 18. When it comes to who is expected to fast, Islam states that kids fast when they hit puberty, meaning around 13 and 14 years of age. Despite this, kids in the fourth grade, who are around nine years old, were expected to follow the “No Food” rules.

According to the CBE’s “ Religion in Education ” policy, “reasonable accommodation” is supposed to be offered to students.

On the Fairfield school’s website under the “Lunchtime” section, it notes that it “no longer offers a cafeteria service” and that students eat in their classrooms or a “designated lunch space.”

Under the Liberal government of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada let in a record number of immigrants, many from Muslim nations.

Current Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is fully onboard with what in Canada is dubbed a “multicultural” identity, which in reality often downplays the Christian European heritage of those who founded Canada’s hospitals, schools, and infrastructure.

Just a few months ago, Carney was criticized heavily for suggesting that “Muslim values” are “Canadian values,” with many pointing out that Canada is a nation founded by Christians and is not an Islamic state.

Carney failed to mention the fact that Christianity, in particular, Catholicism, is a targeted faith in Canada. More than 100 Catholic churches have been burned or vandalized in recent years.

Indeed, Carney recently went as far as saying that Canada is not really a “Christian” nation after stating “Christian nationalism” is un-Canadian and the state is more important than faith.

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