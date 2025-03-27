Canadian school district reverses ban on ‘pride’ flags after LGBT activist pressure

The South Shore Regional Centre for Education in Nova Scotia walked back its decision to fly only Canadian and provincial flags at schools after facing woke backlash.

BRIDGEWATER, Nova Scotia (LifeSiteNews) — A Nova Scotia school division has reversed its decision to fly only Canadian and provincial flags following backlash from LGBT activists.

On March 26, South Shore Regional Centre for Education (SSRCE) issued a statement apologizing for its decision to allow only Canada and Nova Scotia flags on South Shore school flag poles and promised to reverse the policy.

“Our intention has always been to show the utmost respect for the flags and banners that are flown at our schools,” the centre’s executive director Angela Gladwin said.

“After hearing the concerns of school communities, we are immediately reinstating the flying of various diversity flags outside our school buildings,” she continued.

Last week, on March 20, SSRCE had issued a new policy to only allow provincial and Canadian flags to be flown on school flag polls. Other flags were still permitted on school grounds, such as classrooms, gyms, and cafeterias.

However, the decision sparked fierce backlash from LGBT activists, who demanded their “pride” flag be flown at schools.

In fact, on Tuesday, Nova Scotia Education Minister Brendan Maguire told reporters that he would speak to SSRCE regarding the expectation for schools to fly “diverse” flags.

“This legislature proudly flies flags, and we want to make sure that our schools are inclusive and display those flags proudly,” he declared.

Following this, Gladwin apologized for the decision, claiming the “temporary changes” to the policy aimed to “gain a better understanding of flag protocols”

“I sincerely apologize to all those hurt by the temporary relocation. We have learned a lot from this experience and we are committed to rebuilding relationships that have been affected,” Gladwin wrote.

“It remains very important to SSRCE that our schools and work sites continue to create inclusive environments that both acknowledge and respect our diverse communities,” she continued.

While SSRCE walked back their pro-family policy, many school boards have implemented bans on flags excepting provincial and Canadian flags.

In January, trustees from the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB) in Ontario voted against a motion to reverse the ban on flying non-governmental flags, such as the pro-LGBT “pride” flag, at or atop district schools.

Similarly, many Canadian school boards have faced opposition from concerned parents and citizens regarding woke policies such as allowing “pride” flags to be flown at schools.

Share











