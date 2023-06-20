Canadian school fires educational assistant for commenting on a Facebook post about ‘pride’ flag

Leah Maier was let go by the Good Spirit School Division in Saskatchewan for simply sharing a LifeSiteNews article without comment in a private group. The district claimed she broke its code of conduct.

ESTERHAZY, Saskatchewan (LifeSiteNews) – An educational assistant from a Canadian public school in Saskatchewan was fired from her job for simply commenting on someone else’s Facebook group chat post in which there was a link to a LifeSiteNews report saying kids should not attend school on June 1 in protest of “pride” month.

As first reported by the Western Standard, Leah Maier, who worked as an educational assistant for kindergarten to Grade 5 students at PJ Gillen Elementary School in Esterhazy, Saskatchewan, received her termination letter from the school on June 12.

Maier’s friend Nadine Ness posted about the ordeal on Twitter on Sunday, writing, “A friend of mine who is a teacher’s assistant in SK was fired for sharing this news article without comment in a private group. They claim it broke code of conduct. We are at that point where you get fired for sharing the news.”

The actual Facebook posting was not hers, but someone else’s that she shared with the private group, “Sask United Neighbours.” The post came from the May 27 LifeSiteNews report titled, “Canadian parents urged to keep children home from school on June 1 to protest ‘Pride Month.’”

In early June, Maier had commented on the post that asked if the “pride” flag was hanging in the school gym. She confirmed it was. Because of this, she was given a verbal warning, only because she confirmed there was a “pride” flag hanging in the gym.

Her comment did not state whether she was for or against “pride” flags in schools. It simply stated a fact.

At the start of the month, thousands of students across Canada stayed home on June 1 in direct protest of “Pride Month” being promoted in public schools.

The first annual “National ‘Pride’ Flag Walk-Out Day” was initiated by the pro-life and pro-family organization Campaign Life Coalition (CLC).

LifeSiteNews reached out to a contact of Maier for comment about her ordeal, but as of publication time has not had a reply.

According to Maier, as per the Western Standard, in her termination meeting, she told school officials that she had sent her own kids to school on June 1.

She had asked, “I would like to know how you guys assume that I was in favour of that post or that share.”

Maier was then told that she was in effect guilty by association.

The school officials told her that “sharing things is the same as making the post” as well as “if you don’t speak out, you are in favour of it.”

Maier put on ‘work from home order’ before being fired

After the school found out about the Facebook comment, she was put on a “work from home” order, which began June 9, days before she was let go on June 12.

PJ Gillen Elementary is part of the Good Spirit School Division (GSSD). In its termination letter to Maier, the school board said that it “prides itself on maintaining a respectful and inclusive environment that promotes diversity, equality, and the well-being of all students and employees.”

The school board said it was firing Maier “Pursuant to Article 31 of the CUPE 4784 collective agreement.”

“This decision was reached following a thorough investigation into a recent social media post made by you on a Facebook group entitled Sask United Neighbours. The content of this post has been brought to our attention and is in direct conflict with AP 143: Social Media, AP 170 Discrimination, the Employee Code of Conduct, GSSD foundational beliefs and the core values that our organization upholds,” the school board said.

“The nature of your social media post is damaging to the reputation of the school division and incompatible with our values and the culture we strive to maintain.”

Maier had received a discipline warning on February 4, 2022, which the school board said was “regarding an incident of similar nature.”

Her verbal warning last year was that she posted a story about a girl who committed suicide because of the COVID pandemic.

School board says it does not ‘monitor’ its employees’ social media accounts

As for Good Spirit School Division, LifeSiteNews reached out to Division Director of Education Quintin Robertson, asking if it is standard school board policy to comb through every teacher or school worker’s social media postings.

Robertson replied to LifeSiteNews via email, saying that as a “public entity, we are always committed to maintaining open channels of communication with the press and the public.”

“We believe in fostering a respectful, inclusive, and safe environment for all staff and students. While we do not monitor the personal social media platforms of our employees on an ongoing basis, we do take allegations of misconduct seriously,” he wrote.

“If we are made aware of potential violations of our code, we initiate a thorough and fair investigation process, as would be expected of any responsible employer.”

Robertson noted that the school board has an “obligation to maintain the privacy and confidentiality of all individuals related to Human Resources issues. It is our strict policy not to disclose, discuss, or even confirm the specific details related to the employment status of individual employees.”

“This principle of privacy is especially crucial in situations where disciplinary measures may have been taken, which also involves a commitment to the concept of progressive discipline,” he added.

Robertson further explained that the school board “does have a robust Employee Code of Conduct in place,” and that all employees are required to sign the code every year, “confirming their understanding and commitment to uphold the division’s expectations on a variety of issues, including social media conduct.”

In recent weeks, there has been a steady rise in protests against LGBT propaganda across Canada.

Last Friday, hundreds of concerned Muslim and Christian parents joined forces last in Calgary, Alberta, to protest extreme LGBT propaganda and indoctrination being taught to kids in public schools.

Two weeks ago, LifeSiteNews reported about a leaked audio recording that exposed a Canadian teacher from Edmonton, Alberta, who lambasted her Muslim students for skipping so-called “pride events.” In the recording, the teacher also suggested that opposing homosexual “pride” events excludes one from being considered “Canadian.”

Last week, dozens of concerned Muslims, Christians, and even Jewish parents took part in a large anti-gender ideology protest in front of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board headquarters, with parents and kids alike voicing their opposition to radical gender ideology in the classroom.

Video footage recorded at that event has since gone viral on social media, showing Muslim children stomping on the “pride flag” with the full support of their mother.

Share











